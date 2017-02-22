Lufbery Introduces a Pocket Watch Inspired by the Pilot Watches of WWI

"Our aim is to bring an iconic timepiece into the twenty first century,” adds King. “It is a timeless design with a luxury finish; sure to be a statement piece for every gentleman who carries one.”

Lufbery Watches has introduced a timeless new pocket watch inspired by the pilot pocket watches of World War I. The company is currently live and trending fast on Kickstarter, having already reached their raise goal and now a bonafide crowdfunding success story.

Lufbery is an independent pocket watch company dedicated to making stunning pocket watches for the dapper man about town. Their pocket watches are inspired by the pocket watches issued to the gentleman pilots of the Royal Flying Corps during the First World War.

The Mark IV (1914) and Mark V (1916) pocket watches were created for the pilots of the Royal Flying Corps and were designed to be aeronautical instruments that could be attached to the dashboard as well as timepieces. They were so highly regarded that they were the only item of equipment ordered to be retrieved from a stricken aircraft. It is from this timeless era that the Lufbery pocked watch was created. The company’s initial collection of pocket watches are named the Mark VI, in recognition of the influence the Mark IV and Mark V have had on the design.

“I created Lufbery after failing to find a dapper pocket watch for my wedding,” says founder and designer Stuart King on the initial inspiration behind the project. “All the pocket watches out there were ridiculously ornate, ugly and not very masculine. I decided to do something about it.”

Lufbery’s first collection, the Mark VI collection, consists of five pocket watches. Each pocket watch has been named after a Royal Flying Corps airfield used during the First World War. Each pocket watch includes various case finishes and colored dial.

The Lufbery pocket watch has a simple, beautifully designed, bespoke case. Each watch is made from premium 316L stainless steel and domed sapphire crystal glass. The weight of the Lufbery is designed to convey a feeling of quality and strength whilst visually appearing refined. Each pocket watch comes with a 30cm chain with an attached T bar. Each chain is the same color as the watch case.

"Our aim is to bring an iconic timepiece into the twenty first century,” adds King. “It is a timeless design with a luxury finish; sure to be a statement piece for every gentleman who carries one.”

The Lufbery Pocket Watch is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2lDA27Z

About Lufbery Watches

Lufbery creates pocket watches for the dapper man about town. Our pocket watches are inspired by the pilot watches issued to the British airmen of the Royal Flying Corps during the First World War. Lufbery was started by Stuart King, a History teacher, after he failed to find a dapper pocket watch to wear on his wedding day.

For more information on Lufbery Watches please visit http://lufberywatches.com.

###