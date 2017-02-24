BeneFit Personal Training announces the launch of its first corporate Facebook page. The goal is to be a reliable and up to date source of relevant and useful content that will motivate, educate and inspire. Visitors who "Like" and "Follow" our Facebook page will receive fitness and nutrition tips, company and industry news, recipes and a weekly dose of inspiration.

On the BeneFit Facebook page you'll meet exceptional people such as Johanna Quass, who at the age of 86, is still an amazing gymnast and R&B legends The Ladies of SKYY who hired BeneFit Personal Training to help them get back in shape for their comeback tour. You'll also meet BeneFit personal trainers who share their own personal struggles with weight loss and how they overcame them.

“You can change the shape of your life” is more than just a company slogan,” said Bentley Ritter, BeneFit Personal Training founder and CEO. “It speaks to the commitment that we make to our in-home personal training clients to get on board with their vision for their lives and help see it through to fruition,” he explains. The company will use Facebook to drive home this message and showcase its clients who are having success as well as the trainers that help make success happen.

BeneFit Personal Training, based in Philadelphia, PA currently services individual and corporate clients throughout New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Washington, DC. Since its founding in 1996, BeneFit Personal Training and its personal training team have supported thousands of people in reaching their health and fitness goals.