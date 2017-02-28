Today, Bright Pink, a national breast and ovarian health non-profit organization, is celebrating ten years of saving lives by empowering young women to live proactively at a young age. 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. 1 in 75 will develop ovarian cancer. Prevention and early detection can save lives-but only if young women are proactive with their health. Bright Pink’s innovative programs educate and equip young women to assess their risk for breast and ovarian cancer, reduce their risk, and detect these diseases at early, non life-threatening stages.

From its inception in 2013 until now, over half a million women (539,534) have assessed their personal risk for breast and ovarian cancer via Bright Pink’s award-winning digital tool, AssessYourRisk.org.

PinkPal, a program that matches young women who are at high risk for breast and ovarian cancer with fellow High-Risk individuals, achieved over 1200 matches.

Over 80,000 (81,241) young women have attended Brighten Up presentations. These presentations, conducted by one of the nearly 200 Bright Pink ambassadors, give participants the basics of breast and ovarian health, introduce them to the idea of different lifetime risk levels, provide early detection and prevention strategies, and equip them with life-saving knowledge that will inspire them to take action.

Through Bright Pink’s Women’s Health Provider Education Initiative over twelve-thousand (12,534) healthcare providers have attended lectures focused on prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer, which equates to 45.1 million women who have the opportunity to receive the best possible care from Bright Pink-educated providers.

Launched in the fall of 2016, ExploreYourGenetics.org, is a one-of-a-kind digital resource that provides women comprehensive information about genetic testing and breast and ovarian cancer-influencing mutations.

Bright Pink’s latest innovative program, FundHER, introduced February 2017, is a monthly recurring giving program that helps sustain Bright Pink's mission in an even smarter and easier way. Follow #FundHER on social media!

“When I started Bright Pink ten years ago I was on a mission to change the way women approached breast and ovarian cancer,” said Lindsay Avner, Bright Pink Founder. “Since then, this organization has grown tremendously, and has helped hundreds of thousands of women take real, positive actions to reduce their risk or detect these diseases earlier.”

Celebrate Bright Pink’s 10th Anniversary online by following #10BrightYears on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Bright Pink®

Bright Pink is a national non-profit focused on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer in young women. The organization’s mission is to save women’s lives from breast and ovarian cancer by empowering them to live proactively at a young age. Bright Pink’s innovative programs educate and equip young women to assess their risk for breast and ovarian cancer, reduce their risk, and detect these diseases at early, non life-threatening stages. Launched in the fall of 2016, ExploreYourGenetics.org, provides women comprehensive information about genetic testing and breast and ovarian cancer-influencing mutations. Founded in 2007, Bright Pink strives to reach the 52 million women in the US between the ages of 18-45 with this life-saving education. Put Awareness In Action™ at BrightPink.org.