Payscout Featured on Entrepreneur’s Top Company Cultures List

Global payment processing provider Payscout, Inc., was recently ranked on Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures list, a comprehensive ranking of U.S.-based businesses exhibiting high-performance cultures created in partnership with culture management software and service provider CultureIQ®. The Top Company Cultures list has placed Payscout as #17 in the medium-sized companies category. Payscout is recognized for creating an exceptional culture that drives employee engagement, exceeds employee expectations, and directly impacts company success.

“One of Payscout’s Long-Term Goals is, ‘to be the best place to work in the world,’” said CEO Cleveland Brown. “Entrepreneur’s Top Company Cultures list is a tremendous honor and an achievement for which our entire team deserves credit.”

Payscout’s particular brand of high-performance culture is rooted in the company’s Vision, Mission, Cultural Attributes, and Belief, all of which are regularly reinforced in policies, projects, initiatives, and meetings.

"Great company cultures don’t happen on their own. They’re the result of great leadership, and a conscious effort to make everyone on a team feel engaged and important,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “The honorees on our 2017 list are proof that strong cultures make even stronger companies. Entrepreneurs at all levels can draw inspiration from them.”

The full list, presenting a total of 153 companies categorized as small, medium-sized or large companies—with 25-49 employees, 50-99 employees, and more than 100 employees respectively— is available on Entrepreneur.com. Core insights, behaviors, and attributes that have helped to shape the high-performing cultures presented by the top companies are shared alongside practices to help other companies develop their own workplace environments.

"A high-performance culture leads not only to employee engagement but also to measurable business results," says Greg Besner, founder and CEO of CultureIQ. “These organizations show us that great companies start with great culture.”

The rankings for all companies were determined using CultureIQ's methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Employees at each company received a survey of multiple-choice questions and the answers were used to assess a company's strength across 10 core components of culture–collaboration, innovation and communication to name a few. The companies with the highest scores became the Top Company Culture list in ranking order. To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2015 and be headquartered in the U.S.

About Payscout, Inc.

“Payscout Supports the Entrepreneurial Dream One Transaction at a Time.”

Payscout is a global payment processing provider covering six continents by connecting merchants and consumers via credit, debit, ATM, and alternative payment networks. What differentiates Payscout is its mission, “to support the entrepreneurial dream one transaction at a time.” Payscout achieves this by being a thought leader in the payments industry. Its “Go Global Now” technology platform gives merchants instant access to 100+ countries, billions of consumers and trillions of dollars. Payscout offers payment processing solutions for brick-and-mortar and ecommerce transactions, and has earned acclaim as a new-generation provider of merchant banking services, specializing in online/ecommerce retailers with a predominant proportion of card-not-present (CNP) transactions; it is one of the few providers to deliver a true global payment solution that encompasses all merchant risk verticals. Customers can access Payscout’s credit card processing services via a state-of-the-art, web-based user portal and through direct interactions with highly-trained experts. In addition to supporting thousands of clients across a multitude of industries and all 50 American states, Payscout maintains global partnerships with VISA USA, Bank of America Merchant Services, VISA Europe, VISA Latin America, VISA Asia Pacific, MasterCard Worldwide, China Union Pay, Deutsche Bank, and First Data. Payscout was recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing privately-held companies in 2014, 2015, and 2016, ranking #2,416 in 2014, #434 in 2015, and #383 in 2016 on Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 500/5000 list. Within the financial services industry, Payscout placed #140 in 2014, #24 in 2015, and #27 in 2016. For more information, visit http://www.payscout.com.

# # #

Media Inquiries:

George Smith

Payscout, Inc.

888-211-4470

george(at)payscout(dot)com