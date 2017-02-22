Contract Complies with NYC’s Freelance Isn’t Free Act Weeks Ahead of May 15 Enactment

AND CO, the proactive app that keeps freelancers focused on their work, and Freelancers Union, the leading advocacy organization for the independent workforce, today launched The Freelance Contract – the first standard service agreement for independent workers to build fair and strong relationships with companies. Co-created by the two organizations to create a common standard, the free and customizable agreement was built around the Freelance Isn’t Free Act – a law that goes into effect in New York City on May 15, 2017 and requires anyone who hires a freelancer for work over $800 to have a contract.

In today’s globalized, service-oriented and tech-driven economy, 55 million Americans – more than one-third of the U.S. workforce – earn income through some form of freelance work. According to recent Freelancers Union research, getting paid fairly is one of the top concerns among independent workers. While 70 percent of freelancers have been stiffed by a client at least once, only about one quarter (28%) say they always use a contract - likely due to the costs associated with seeking legal counsel.

The Freelance Contract establishes trust, eliminates back and forth, and speeds up the signing process – making it faster to start a secure work relationship. Freelancers may tailor the agreement to specify ownership rights, charge cancellation and late fees, and add other custom protections. The agreement is equally fair for companies, setting a clear scope of work, establishing confidentiality terms, and more.

Built on AND CO’s smart platform, The Freelance Contract site is simple to navigate and supercharged with technology.

Customizable: Edit and extend the contract to suit the need of a project and turn clauses on or off.

Integrated E-Signing: Built into a smart workflow with e-signatures and more.

Smart Alerts: Get alerts if contracts are not signed in time, when projects start and more.

Layman Guidance: Helpful, easy to understand guidance outlines the basic contract elements and how to tailor the agreement to support various projects.

While The Freelance Contract sets a standard, it is also a living document that will evolve based on input from the community. Freelancers can share their experiences to enhance future versions of the contract on the contract's website.

“By minimizing or even eliminating the back and forth on a contract, freelancers can start healthy and secure work relationships faster,” said Leif Abraham, Co-founder at AND CO. “The Freelance Contract, just like our app, is helping independent workers to work more efficiently - giving them more time to hustle.”

"55 million Americans today are freelancers – contributing $1 trillion to the economy – and their numbers are only growing. But many freelancers still struggle with basic things like getting paid for the work they do," said Sara Horowitz, Founder and Executive Director of Freelancers Union. "Protection against nonpayment starts with having a contract. By creating The Freelance Contract, we aim to make contracts simple and accessible so that freelancers can protect their work."

Companies and freelancers can begin creating their agreements for free today at http://AND.co/the-freelance-contract, http://freelancersunion.org/contract, or by downloading the AND CO app for iOS or Android.

About Freelancers Union

Freelancers Union’s 350,000 members believe all workers should have the freedom to build meaningful, connected, and independent lives – backed by a system of mutual and public support. More than one in three working Americans is an independent worker. That's 55 million people – and growing. Freelancers Union serves the needs of this growing independent sector through advocacy, education, benefits, and networking. Learn more at http://www.freelancersunion.org.

About AND CO

AND CO is the New York-based startup behind a new, proactive app that helps freelancers run their business from proposal to payment. With a mission of developing one common standard for the business workflow of freelancers, the company is using technology to kill inefficiencies and automate processes like contracting, invoicing, time tracking and payments. Learn more at http://www.and.co.

Press Contact: Garland Harwood, Confidant, garland(at)confidant(dot)co