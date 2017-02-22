Which Wich Superior Sandwiches has announced its new partnership with Kentucky-based Houchens Industries, one of the largest employee-owned companies in the nation, to expand its footprint into new territory. The sandwich shops will soon emerge inside a number of Houchens’ upscale neighborhood markets, Crossroads IGA.

Houchens, which began in 1917 with a small grocery store, now boasts 18,000 employees and is dedicated to growth and purchasing businesses in the food industry. Crossroads IGA is the freshest and most unique addition the Houchens family of brands. Crossroads is the ultimate market concentrating on high quality perishables, freshly prepared meals to go and grocery essentials delivered with unparalleled customer service. Under the 15-unit agreement with Which Wich, restaurants will be developed within Crossroads locations throughout the country, five of which are expected to open within the next year.

“We are looking for companies that are well run, have a profitable history and have the mindset that they want to be part of something that is good for everyone,” said Houchens Senior Management. The Which Wich concept matches the vision at Houchens and both companies are excited about the opportunity to partner.

According to Houchens, consumers today are searching for a more customized, quality product with a broad menu offering that services multiple day parts. While the company distinctively meets those demands, Which Wich was additionally chosen for Crossroads IGA based on its superior product, unique customer experience, a world class franchise support system and culture that puts people first.

“The Houchens Industries business model aligns perfectly with our core value of delivering superior products and a superior in-store experience to our guests,” said Which Wich Manager of Franchise Development AJ Schuler. “As we continue to grow our footprint into the non-traditional space, finding great innovative partners like Houchens is crucial to our long term development strategy.”



Which Wich currently has locations in 40 states and 11 countries. New territories remain available across the United States with a heavy focus on the addition of new locations in Chicago, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, New Orleans and Washington D.C./Baltimore. The brand is also focused on international expansion as it closes out its strongest year of growth yet, with new openings scheduled in Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

ABOUT WHICH WICH:

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches was founded in Dallas in late 2003 by restaurant entrepreneur, Jeff Sinelli. The national sandwich franchise chain is best known for its customizable sandwiches, creative ordering system, and personalized sandwich bag. In 2014, QSR named Which Wich one of their "2014 Best Franchise Deals" and Forbes listed Which Wich as one of their 2014 “30 Best Franchises To Buy.” Which Wich is also the recipient of the 2015 Nation’s Restaurant News MenuMasters “Healthful Innovations” award. Which Wich currently has 400 locations open or in development in 38 states and 10 countries. For more information, visit http://www.whichwich.com.