Babel Health Announces Opening of New Corporate Headquarters

Babel Health, LLC, a provider of an integrated suite of Risk Adjustment software and services to Health Plans, announced the establishment of its new headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA. Babel’s new Pittsburgh offices are in the Alloy26 co-working space – Pittsburgh’s largest – located in the heart of the North Side. Pittsburgh was selected for its tremendous pool of talent in both the technology sector and the health plan and provider operations arena, creating a strong environment for building a healthcare information technology company.

"Babel looks forward to building a successful company with the help of and as part of the western Pennsylvania business community,” explained Robert Dunn, Babel’s Chief Executive Officer. “We hope to build our organization swiftly by utilizing the base of subject matter expertise in the region and expanding career opportunities for professionals in this space. Additionally, we hope to provide a foundation and business case for establishing other Healthcare IT software startups in the region.”

Babel was founded in Arlington, VA, by Oron Strauss and Mark Tobias, who wanted to provide a unique and transparent approach for health plans and help solve the business problems inherent to the risk adjustment submissions process.

“Between Bob’s leadership and the great opportunities Pittsburgh affords, establishing our base here makes all the sense in the world,” noted Mark Tobias, Babel’s Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. “Oron and I look forward to working with Bob to build a world-class team in Pittsburgh and beyond.”

ABOUT BABEL HEALTH

Babel Health provides an innovative approach to the entire risk adjustment submission process for health plans. The company’s integrated SaaS ETL (extract-transform-load) data management platform provides health plans with full transparency to and control of the underlying data for business insight and critical day-to-day business decision making across all lines of business. Unlike other solutions in the marketplace, Babel enables its customers to take control of an extraordinarily complex process and provides user-friendly access to the data in order to solve the business problems inherent to risk adjustment submissions.

Babel was co-founded in late 2014 by Oron Strauss and Mark Tobias, who have been entrepreneurial partners across a range of businesses for 20 years. Robert Dunn joined as CEO in late 2015. He and the two co-founders comprise the key management team for the company.