Payment services and gateway provider Shift4 Corporation and Clubessential, the leading provider of technology-based solutions and services to private clubs and resorts, today announced the general availability of their joint EMV-certified solution.

With Shift4’s DOLLARS ON THE NET payment gateway and the Clubessential suite of products, resorts and clubs can process EMV payments to help prevent the fraudulent use of stolen card data in card-present environments while adding the layered security of point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization. This keeps sensitive cardholder data out of the club owner’s payment processing environment, greatly reducing their breach profile and PCI scope — and protecting their customers’ payment data from hackers.

Shift4 currently supports more than a dozen EMV-capable terminals by Ingenico Group and Verifone with options for USB, serial, Ethernet, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. This will allow the 1,400 club and resort accounts that Clubessential supports to easily implement EMV without disrupting their current business operations.

Shift4’s bank and processor neutrality makes it possible for businesses to adopt EMV without changing their financial relationships and gives them the freedom to negotiate the best payment processing rates or make a switch if needed. Shift4 is currently certified for EMV with eight major processors — with more on the way — delivering unparalleled coverage of acquirers in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.

Jason House, senior vice president, research & development, Clubessential, said:

“Clubessential is committed to providing our clients with stable and secure payment and credit card processing options. Our integration with DOLLARS ON THE NET adds another solution to our comprehensive suite of products. Shift4’s wide range of device and processor options gives our customers increased flexibility to meet EMV standards.”

Dave Oder, CEO, Shift4, said:

“We’re proud to partner with Clubessential to offer a solution that fits EMV within club and resort owners’ current operations. In addition to the improved card verification that EMV offers at physical points of sale, these merchants can truly secure their enterprise with Shift4’s tokenization and point-to-point encryption technologies, which are included in every EMV-certified integration we offer.”

To learn more about EMV adoption with Shift4, visit http://www.shift4.com/EMV or call 800.265.5795.

For more information about Clubessential’s solutions, visit http://www.clubessential.com or call 800.448.1475.

About Shift4 Corporation

When it comes to solving merchants’ payments challenges, Shift4 is the proven industry leader. Shift4 stands alone as the last major player in the payments space to remain independent, self-funded, privately held and merchant focused. Our DOLLARS ON THE NET® payment gateway comes with all the bells and whistles: pre- and post-settlement auditing, fraud controls, support for new technologies like EMV and mobile, secure connections to nearly every major bank and processor in North America, and 350+ certified integrations to leading POS, PMS, and e-commerce platforms. Shift4 invests heavily in payment security — we invented tokenization and own nine payment-security patents. Learn more at http://www.shift4.com.

About Clubessential

Founded in 1998, Clubessential is the leading technology partner for private clubs offering a full suite of products from front-end member facing technology to back of the house software solutions. Our team is the most experienced in the industry and takes pride in providing the highest level of customer service. Clubessential is defining the future of private club technology with its innovative solutions never seen before in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.clubessential.com.