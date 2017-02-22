This cohort of new board members brings wonderful strengths and expertise in areas that will help us move our membership and certification efforts to the next level.

The International Society of Sustainability Professionals (ISSP) has announced that eight new members have been elected to the ISSP Board of Directors.

The newest members of the ISSP Board of Directors are:



Sarah Beyea, Sustainability Toolkit Project Manager, Tavares Group Consulting Inc., London, Canada. Sarah assists organizations in integrating sustainability and managing their environmental, social and economic impacts.

Drew Bryck, Environmental Program Manager for the City of Avondale, Arizona. Drew is responsible for implementing the city’s comprehensive Municipal Sustainability Plan, adopted by City Council in 2014, which covers energy and water conservation, and social equity projects.

Neil Drobny, Senior Lecturer and Program Director, Fisher College of Business, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio. Neil teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in sustainable business practices and co-leads a new campus-wide major in sustainability.

Jacqueline Drumheller, Sustainability Manager at Alaska Airlines, Seattle, Washington. Prior to joining Alaska Airlines in 1997, she worked in both the environmental consulting industry as well as the hazardous waste management industry.

Beth Knight, Strategy and Operations Leader for EY’s Beacon Institute, London, United Kingdom. Beth has more than ten years' experience as a sustainability leader and management consultant in areas related to purpose-led transformation.

Doug Melnick, AICP, CNUA, Chief Sustainability Officer for the City of San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas. Doug leads the Office of Sustainability, as well as the City’s sustainability efforts and policies in the areas of sustainable transportation, municipal sustainability, and energy management.

Ron Morrison, MES, RPP, MCIP is a registered professional planner and founder of Sustainability North, in Calgary, Canada, which provides advisory services in planning for sustainability. With more than thirty years of experience, Ron’s work has addressed principles of sustainability in many different project areas.

Fabian Sack, PhD, Director at Sustainably Pty Ltd in Sydney, Australia. Fabian has held senior private and public sector roles in the water, infrastructure and energy sectors. His company Sustainably now works collaboratively with governments, NGOs, higher education and businesses.

Members of the ISSP board of directors approve the long term vision for the organization, make major policy decisions, contribute to ISSP’s financial stability, and ensure that the budget, policies and program efforts are consistent with the organization’s mission, goals and objectives. In addition, board members actively advocate for ISSP and work closely with the Executive Director to make ISSP a successful organization. To learn more about ISSP’s current board of directors, please visit http://bit.ly/1TTs3xq.

“As the field of sustainability continues to evolve, so do the needs and aspirations of ISSP,” said Maureen Hart, Executive Director of ISSP. “This cohort of new board members brings wonderful strengths and expertise in areas that will help us move our membership and certification efforts to the next level.”

About ISSP

The International Society of Sustainability Professionals (ISSP) is the world's leading professional association for sustainability professionals. ISSP is a member-driven association committed to moving the profession of sustainability forward by leading the design and delivery of sustainability professional certification, and by building strong networks and communities of practice. Webinars, online courses, a sustainability educational certificate, sustainability professional’s body of knowledge, special reports, resource directories and salary surveys are just a sampling of the rich content offered to members. Formed in 2007, ISSP boasts almost 1000 members from every region of the world.