WEBITMD has been developing, testing, and executing the best strategies to drive traffic that converts for startups and enterprises for more than a decade. With an upsweep in clients that nearly doubled from 2015, new talent was needed to maintain that white-glove level of service for the end user.

“The shift in SEO points at mobile search reliant on Google’s artificial intelligence / machine learning hybrid algorithms,” says Mr. Danino, “so the need for creating a current, robust SEO strategy with a polished modern web design is paramount for offering the ultimate user experience--exactly what our clients expect.”

In 2016 enterprise-level clients in the travel, hospitality and technology sectors have turned to WEBITMD for new site development, advanced SEO services, and Paid Search Management. Industry experts believe that digital marketing agencies are being forced to replenish their rosters with true search marketing veterans and creatives in order to simply compete.

Having owned her own startup and coming from both agency and in-house backgrounds, Jen Saunders brings more than 15 years of experience in senior management and directorial roles. With a PhD in literature and a double Master’s, Jen is able to analytically engage Google algorithms, conduct research, and run tests that focus on ranking factors and user engagement. Jen is truly passionate about SEO--something she refers to as an art and a science, but moreso a strategic game she expects to win with every executed strategy. Jen is excited to work with the “best of the best”, and with high-caliber clients.

What Michelle Valdez enjoys most as a creative developer is the unique opportunity which allows her to delve into multiple areas of website development. From redesigning a website to implementing new functionality, she enjoys finding new ways to bridge creativity and technology. Having worked with multiple industries within development, she continues to enjoy the challenges that both creative and development projects can posses. What excites Michelle most about working within the WEBITMD team is the opportunity to grow creativity, work with some of the most talented individuals in their fields and simply to build kickass sites!

