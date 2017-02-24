J. Randall Gladden, also known as Randy These workbooks are a great way to remind each of us how to live the life God intended.

J. Randall Gladden will make his latest workbook available in late March, titled “Developing Your Family Legacy.” Randy is a financial advisor, public speaker and author who challenges audiences across the world to live to their fullest potential; the one God intended for them. After many requests for more tips and techniques from fans and event attendees, Randy is putting the finishing touches on this daily living workbook.

“As I travel to different cities across the country and around the world to speak at events, I’m constantly asked for ways to take the principles we discuss home, and apply them to our daily lives,” said J. Randall Gladden. “These workbooks are a great way to do that. They help remind each of us how to live the life God intended.”

In this latest workbook Randy shares tips and techniques that will help readers do more than leave assets to their offspring, instead developing a true legacy. Randy guides readers to build a legacy that allows him or her to ensure important values are imparted to the next generations. Randy offers techniques to help train future generations on how to work together and continue to impact the world around us, while flourishing financially.

In addition to the workbook release Randy will be traveling quite a bit in the coming months, including to Parkland Chapel in Farmington, MO; a meeting of ministry leaders in Branson, MO; and The Church of God in Christ Conference in Fairbanks, AK. To connect with Randy or have him speak at your church or organization please visit http://www.lordgladden.com.

ABOUT J. RANDALL GLADDEN

J. Randall Gladden (Randy) engages, enlightens and challenges audiences across the world to live to their fullest potential by reminding them God created them for a purpose. Randy’s decades of experience as a wealth adviser have led him to an asset strategy blending moral values with economic realities; he calls this Legacy Wealth. He lives daily to fulfill his God-given mandate to “encourage, equip and empower those in the Church to transform their world.”

As an investment advisor and financial innovator, many consider Randy an industry expert. Randy also serves as a university guest lecturer, syndicated media commentator and strategic advisor to businesses and ministries internationally. Additionally, he owns several businesses; one recently was named the small business of the year in the State of Washington. Randy has been married to his wife Elsie for 13 years and together they have two sons, Jack and Alex. When Randy is not traveling to work with clients abroad, the family resides in Southern California.

Separate from Randy’s speaking engagement is Lord & Gladden Wealth Advisors, founded in 1995 to help Christians flourish financially. The investment advisor firm was created Lord & Gladden with the goal of providing Leadership in Christian Wealth across the United States & around the world by being financial innovators. The firm website is http://www.lordandgladden.com.