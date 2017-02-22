Backroads guests discover Portugal by bike “Portugal is one of the hottest travel destinations in 2017. We’ve been running walking and hiking trips and our active river cruises in Portugal for the past few years and are excited to showcase our experience in the country with our new bike tour.”

Backroads, the world’s leading active travel company, is now offering a new signature Bike Trip in Portugal, one of Europe’s top destinations. With its warm Mediterranean climate and a fascinating blend of Old World charm and contemporary design, Portugal’s allure has made it one of the hottest destinations for 2017 travel. Starting this September, Backroads guests can explore Lisbon’s rising restaurant scene and cosmopolitan culture before leaving the crowds behind to pedal through the rural beauty of undiscovered Alentejo.

Backroads new Portugal Bike Tour takes travelers on super-smooth bike routes – perfect for riders of all levels – winding through its picturesque wine country and medieval villages with a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage town of Évora. Guests will also enjoy a farm-to-table lunch at a family-run herdade (traditional farmhouse), wine tasting at local vineyards and dining on Michelin-starred cuisine at L’AND Restaurant.

“Portugal is one of the hottest travel destinations in 2017. We’ve been running walking and hiking trips and our active river cruises in Portugal for the past few years and are excited to showcase our experience in the country with our new bike tour,” said Tom Hale, founder and President of Backroads. “The history and character of Alentejo is remarkable — you can feel it in the old world villages we ride through and in the stunning landscape that produces the ingredients that are used in the region’s incredible wines and cuisine.”

Backroads’ nearly 40-year experience designing active vacations is evident in the thoughtful choice of Portugal Bike Tour’s daily bike options as well as the exclusive luxury accommodations – from a working farm to a modern design boutique hotel – which will provide guests with a deep sense of Portuguese culture and style.

Backroads is offering six departures this fall including options for private trips. Trips are filling fast! For more information on Backroads Portugal Bike Trip, visit. http://www.backroads.com or call 1-800-462-2848.

ABOUT BACKROADS

Backroads (http://www.backroads.com) was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been in business for more close to 40 years. The company hosts thousands of guests, 75% of whom are repeat guests or referrals from past guests, in hundreds of locations across the globe. Backroads was named one of the Top 100 Places to Work by Outside Magazine, and is a founding member of the Adventure Collection. For more information, please visit http://www.backroads.com or call 800-462-2848 daily, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Pacific time.