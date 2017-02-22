Wayside Technology Group Named One of Best Places to Work in New Jersey "We believe it's essential for our employees to have a healthy work-life balance and that it is possible to have both - a successful career and personal life," said Simon F. Nynens, Chairman and CEO, Wayside Technology Group.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is honored to announce that it has been named one of the 2017 Best Places to Work in New Jersey, by NJBIZ. The awards program recognizes New Jersey’s top employers who show a commitment to their employees’ professional growth and quality of life.

“The Wayside Technology Group management team is dedicated to creating an engaging and welcoming environment for our employees. We believe it’s essential for our employees to have a healthy work-life balance and that it is possible to have both – a successful career and personal life. Receiving this honor affirms the importance of putting people first and supporting a healthy and happy corporate culture,” said Simon F. Nynens, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Wayside Technology Group.

Companies throughout the state entered to win this prestigious honor of being named to the top 100 list.

The award program, created in 2005, is produced by NJBIZ.

About Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) was founded in 1982 and is a unified and integrated technology company providing products and solutions for corporate resellers, VARs, and developers as well as business, government and educational entities. The company offers technology products from software publishers and manufacturers including Bluebeam Software, CA Technologies, Dell Software, ExaGrid Systems, Flexera Software, Hewlett Packard, Infragistics, Intel Software, Lenovo, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Mindjet, Samsung, SmartBear Software, SolarWinds, Sophos, StorageCraft Technology, Super Micro Computer, Inc., TechSmith, Unitrends, Veeam Software and VMware.

Additional information can be found by visiting http://www.waysidetechnology.com.

