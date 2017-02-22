Applied Mobile User-Base Grows 162% Year-Over-Year

Applied Logo

Applied Systems today announced that its Applied Mobile application has grown 162% year-over-year as demand for mobility across the insurance industry continues to rise. Additionally, Applied launched the latest release of the application that provides staff an enhanced user interface and greater access to accounts, contact details and insurance policy information, and documents to increase customer service and drive new business.

Applied Mobile enables insurance agency and brokerage staff to access and manage client, prospect and overall business information anytime, anywhere via a mobile smartphone or tablet device. The touch-screen optimized interface enables users to stay connected on the go with a direct link to information in their agency or brokerage management system. The native mobile app allows users to view accounts, contact details and insurance policy information, add prospects, create and manage activities and offers risk assessment tools that enable producers to accurately sell more lines of business. On-demand access to client and prospect information enables users to conduct more business outside the agency or brokerage and deliver better service to clients with a single, up-to-date view of client and business information.

Key enhancements for Applied Mobile 2017 include:



Enhanced user interface: Delivers an enhanced user experience through simplified workflows to increase ease of use and staff training.

Expanded Sales Automation: Enables organizations that integrate with Applied Epic to maintain accurate and detailed sales data, including premium, revenue, and number of policies, as well as more closely track sales cycle progress to more effectively track revenue and close sales faster.

Enhanced document access: Increases management system integration to further extend real-time access and exchange of client and prospect documents, including policy endorsements, claims documents and proposals.

Expanded contact management: Improves account visibility with the ability to add contact details to current clients and prospect accounts from the field and sync back to your management system.

“The insurance industry is becoming increasingly more connected, with agencies and brokerages adopting digital technology, including mobile apps, to create a truly connected experience for their staff,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “As the only application purpose-built for the insurance industry, Applied Mobile continues to deliver innovative capabilities that provide staff access to client and prospect information anytime, anywhere. The exponential growth of Applied Mobile demonstrates that agents are realizing the benefits of integrating mobile into their operations as part of their digital transformation strategy.”

About Applied Systems

