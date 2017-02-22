The Countdown Begins for 2017 iaedp™ Symposium

“With record attendance expected, the networking opportunities will certainly result in some amazing connections and even more amazing friends,” says Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at the iaedp Foundation.

The 31st annual iaedp (International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals) Symposium is only four weeks away, and this year’s event will continue the Symposium’s reputation for presenting the latest in new treatments and research concerning eating disorders. The action-packed conference will take place March 22 – 26, 2017 in Las Vegas at the Green Valley Resort.

Six keynote speakers, workshops, pre-certification courses and special events make up the Symposium’s program. In addition to the many workshops and educational courses, the winners of iaedp’s “Imagine Me Beyond What You See” Body Image Mannequin Art Competition also will be revealed and spotlighted on opening day. This unique competition, which is an awareness-through-art campaign, received 15 submissions from across the U.S. this year.

“With record attendance expected, the networking opportunities will certainly result in some amazing connections and even more amazing friends,” says Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at the iaedp Foundation.

The 2017 Symposium offers five days of training sessions and instructive presentations. Highlights of the nearly 60 presentations include trauma in eating disorders, childhood obesity, eating disorders and the brain, eating disorders and the prevalence of exercise, positive body image, transgender youth and body image and insights into Binge Eating Disorder, among many more.

Due to its extreme popularity, iaedp will once again offer its pre-certification courses onsite at the 2017 Symposium. With these courses, professionals who are new to the field or who do not specialize in eating disorders can receive a first-hand, comprehensive introduction to eating disorder treatment.

The iaedp Foundation also has announced the availability of a new mobile app specifically for the 2017 iaedp Symposium in Las Vegas. It's free and makes it easy for attendees to plan and get information about this year's Symposium. The app is available through the Apple iPhone “App Store” and Google Play.

Registration information, an online 2017 program schedule and specific information about each presentation and all presenters and co-presenters can be found at http://www.iaedp.com.

About iaedp: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.