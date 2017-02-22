Grant Enfinger will pilot the No. 98 Toyota Tundra, sponsored by Jive. I can’t wait to get on the track and give our #JiveRacing Toyota a great run.

This Friday, Jive employees will be cheering for their new driver—Grant Enfinger—as he competes in his first race of 2017. Enfinger will pilot the No. 98 Jive Toyota Tundra in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) for ThorSport Racing. The Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender will be driving full time this season, with 23 races on the schedule.

After a successful multi-faceted motorsports marketing program in 2016, Jive announced a partnership with ThorSport Racing and driver Grant Enfinger for the 2017 Racing season.

“We enjoyed participating in NASCAR last year,” said John Pope CEO. “Our clients and employees rallied around our driver and it brought excitement to our company. We are anticipating a great race at Daytona and look forward to cheering on (Grant) Enfinger all year.”

Enfinger acknowledged the Jive employees who will be watching the race. “I can’t wait to get on the track and give our #JiveRacing Toyota a great run,” said Enfinger. “As my first race driving full time, I would love a top finish.”

In 2016, Enfinger made eight starts in the NCWTS. He earned his career-first Keystone Light Pole Award at Daytona International Speedway. Enfinger then celebrated his first series win at Talladega Superspeedway. In 14 combined series starts, Enfinger has earned one pole and led 50 laps, with one win, two top-five, and five top-10 finishes. 2017 will mark his first full-time season in the series.

Enfinger will make his third career NCWTS start at the 2.5-mile superspeedway in the season-opening NextEra Energy Resources 250 on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. All the action will be televised live on FOX Sports 1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR channel 90 at 7:30pm ET.

For more information on Jive racing, visit jive.com/racing.

About Jive Communications

Jive Communications, Inc. provides enterprise-grade Hosted VoIP and Unified Communications to businesses and institutions across the globe. Jive's hosted services include Jive Voice (Hosted PBX), Jive Contact Center, and Jive Video, which all run on Jive Cloud, a distributed platform built on open industry standards. Jive has been purpose-built to deliver the most reliable, powerful and economical hosted communication services available to the enterprise and public sector markets. Learn more at jive.com/products.