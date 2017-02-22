This modern facelift will allow Zinrelo to focus on the two most powerful marketing strategies: loyalty rewards and referrals. - Jai Rawat, CEO at Zinrelo

California-based ShopSocially has reaffirmed its commitment to maximizing customer acquisition, engagement and retention by renaming itself as Zinrelo. ShopSocially has already been known for its commitment to innovation in loyalty and referral programs, the rebrand marks the next step up in customer focus for the Zinrelo team.

Zinrelo will focus on delivering the very best platform for loyalty rewards and referral programs. These are must-have solutions for any business that wants to acquire new customers and create an omni-channel, 360-degree customer engagement to improve loyalty and retention.

“This modern facelift will allow Zinrelo to focus on the two most powerful marketing strategies: loyalty rewards and referrals,” commented Jai Rawat, CEO at Zinrelo. “Our commitment is to provide the deepest possible loyalty and referral solutions to our customers, by bringing rapid innovation to these areas. New end-user interaction methods require businesses needing to engage customers repeatedly on multiple fronts. Zinrelo adds a modern zing to already proven marketing strategies in order to enable this.”

With the marketplace becoming ever more global, customer loyalty is becoming a must. According to Marketing Tech Blog, loyal customers are worth up to ten times as much as their first purchase.

The Zinrelo 360-degree loyalty rewards program allows businesses to reward customers not just for purchases, but also for brand engagement in other ways, including social advocacy, reviews, referrals, email signups, photo sharing, and more. The loyalty rewards program generates an average of 2.4x more revenue per customer, and an 80% increase in the repeat sales frequency.

Businesses adopting this approach are seeing stellar results in just a short time. Predator Nutrition has achieved 33% higher average order value and 1.7 times higher purchase frequency from loyalty program customers. Likewise, FSA Store has reported 74% higher revenue from loyalty program customers.

Customer referral is become an important traffic driver. Word-of-mouth has always been of value to businesses, and the advent of social media has made this an incredibly powerful tool. Research by Nielsen has shown that 84% of consumers place trust in product recommendations from family and friends. Forrester has found that referral marketing is 7 times more effective than ads. It is also the 3rd highest source of customer acquisition after search engine marketing and search engine optimization.

Zinrelo’s referral program delivers 25% more customers for businesses. It helps businesses acquir new customers and sales via word-of-mouth recommendations and completely automates the entire flow.

Zinrelo’s proven loyalty rewards and referral programs are available to any business looking for growth in customer acquisition, engagement and retention.

About Zinrelo:

Zinrelo brings you the world’s best loyalty rewards and referral programs, helping to maximize revenue per customer and new customer acquisition through 360-degree customer engagement. It supports omni-channel interactions including desktop web, mobile web, mobile apps and in-store engagements.

Zinrelo loyalty rewards program boosts per-customer revenue by 2.4 times and repeat purchases by 80%. It creates fiercely loyal customers that are rewarded for all forms of engagements including purchases, social advocacy, reviews, sign-ups, referrals, photo sharing and more. It is fully customizable and is easy to deploy. Zinrelo referral program delivers a 25% uplift in new customer acquisition by converting your customers into brand ambassadors.

To zing your loyalty and referral programs, contact Zinrelo at http://www.zinrelo.com or info(at)zinrelo(dot)com