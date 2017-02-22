Freshdesk Launches Customer Support Marketplace with 100+ Apps

The Marketplace is undoubtedly a game-changer for developers to make money, leveraging their creative potential and derive value from our customer base

Freshdesk, the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement software, today announced the launch of the Freshdesk Marketplace (http://apps.freshdesk.com). Freshdesk’s suite of products have always been built with the customer in mind. Each of our products enable businesses to hit the ground running, adding value from day one. The Marketplace is a big step in that direction which makes it beautifully simple for customers to discover and install apps and help maximize the capabilities of their helpdesk.

With the Freshdesk Marketplace we aim to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem for our customers, developers and partners. Through the comprehensive developer portal (https://developers.freshdesk.com), developers can now build apps for the Marketplace and make revenue through integrations and extensions. Being a part of this ecosystem, developers instantly have an opportunity to create apps that have an audience of 100,000+ global customers. The ecosystem will also help System Integrators (SIs) and Independent Service Vendors (ISVs) to create customizations and implementations for customers.

"Integrating with Freshdesk was quite simple with all the detailed documentation and personalized service. We collaborated closely with the technology and product teams to define a solid value proposition for customers. Freshdesk also helped us in GTM with the apps to bring us more traffic and business." said Matthew Bieber, CEO, CDC Software.

The Freshdesk Marketplace enable seamless flow of information between Freshdesk and various third party applications. Along with paving way for deeper integrations and customizations, backend apps boost productivity and enable personalized workflows. For example, with the help of a backend app, a customer can have a support request come into their helpdesk and based on the request parameters, a notification can be sent to the corresponding agent in slack, as well as trigger an automated response to the customer with no intervention from agents. The Marketplace currently has a robust portfolio of 100+ available apps including Teamviewer, Slack, Salesforce, Jira, Skype and G-Suite covering key categories from collaboration to telephony. Freshdesk actively collaborates with partners and developers in creating valuable use cases and all apps listed on the Marketplace are reviewed to meet stringent standards.

“Each of our 80,000+ customers use Freshdesk in different ways, customized to their needs with integrations and third-party apps.” says Girish Mathrubootham, Founder and CEO of Freshdesk. “We want to enable any customization that our customers need, making it easy for them to find what they are looking for under one roof and drive innovation, while simultaneously incentivizing developers into building high-quality, useful integrations in customer engagement. The Marketplace is undoubtedly a game-changer for developers to make money, leveraging their creative potential and derive value from our customer base.”

The launch of Marketplace comes hot on the heels of Freshdesk’s acquisition of Pipemonk with which Freshdesk aims to enhance its capabilities to build more native integrations, thereby presenting a whole range of apps for customers to choose from. Freshdesk is also the preferred helpdesk partner for Google and a technology partner for Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"The Freshdesk App Gallery is such a big value add. It allows me for more integrations for our workflow and helps us to be more productive. More important, it allows all the key products we use to talk to each other and collaborate so seamlessly” said Shane Howard, Director - IT, Gage Telecom.

