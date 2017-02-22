Nobel Laureate Robert C. Merton to Speak at USF on Feb. 23

The University of San Francisco (USF) will host Robert C. Merton, recipient of the 1997 Alfred Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, on Thurs. Feb. 23.

Robert C. Merton, recipient of the 1997 Alfred Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for a new method to determine the value of derivatives, will speak at the University of San Francisco (USF) on Thurs., Feb. 23. Dr. Merton’s speech, “Can Financial Innovation Change our Future?”, will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a question and answer session with USF Finance Professor Ludwig Chincarini.

Credited for translating finance science into practice, Merton’s research focuses on finance theory, including lifecycle and retirement finance, optimal portfolio selection, capital asset pricing, pricing of derivative securities, credit risk, loan guarantees, financial innovation, the dynamics of institutional change, and improving the methods of measuring and managing macro-financial systemic risk.

He is University Professor Emeritus at Harvard University, and was the George Fisher Baker Professor of Business Administration (1988–98) and the John and Natty McArthur University Professor (1998–2010) at Harvard Business School. After receiving a Ph.D. in Economics from MIT in 1970, Merton served on the finance faculty of MIT’s Sloan School of Management until 1988. He is currently Resident Scientist at Dimensional Holdings, Inc., where he is the creator of Managed DC, a global integrated retirement-funding solution system that addresses the deficiencies associated with traditional defined-benefit and defined-contribution pension plans.

Prior to earning his PhD from MIT, Merton received a BS in engineering mathematics from Columbia University, and a MS in applied mathematics from California Institute of Technology. He has also received honorary degrees from 14 universities. He is past president of the American Finance Association, a member of the National Academy of Sciences, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Dr. Merton’s talk is part of the university’s Silk Speakers Series, created by USF alumnus and investment expert Jeff Silk and his wife Naomi, to bring international thought leaders to campus for insights on business, finance, and global issues.

Journalists interested in covering the Feb. 23 event at USF must register by contacting Anne-Marie Devine Tasto at (415) 422-2697 or abdevine(at)usfca(dot)edu. Only registered media will be admitted.

