LabRoots, the leading provider of educational and interactive virtual events for tech innovators, engineers, and scientists from around the world, is pleased to announce the launch of a new scholarship for young scientists seeking a degree in any of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

This merit-based scholarship is open to all high school seniors, 17 years or older; as well as those students currently enrolled in graduate or undergraduate programs, pursuing a degree in a STEM field. It will fund one student for one year, awarding $3,000 to aid in funding research projects, travel, training, and other cost associated with their academic pursuits.

Applications will be accepted beginning March 1, 2017, and will be opened until April 30, 2017. The LabRoots scholarship committee will review all applicants, notifying the winner no later than June 1 via email. To apply, students need only submit their resume, CV, or transcript, accompanied by a 250-word essay.

LabRoots has always emphasized digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning, becoming a primary source for current scientific news, webinars, virtual conferences and more. Eager to extend that to the next generation of innovators, LabRoots supports young students pursuing degrees in the disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

This scholarship program aims to encourage and develop students’ interest in STEM, and prolong research goals. Parents, teachers, counselors or students interesting in applying for this scholarship, please visit the LabRoots site here.

ABOUT LABROOTS

LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website and producer of educational virtual events and webinars. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning, and is a primary source for current scientific news, webinars, virtual conferences, and more. LabRoots has grown into the world’s largest series of virtual events within the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics community.