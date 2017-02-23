NEXIONA to showcase MIIMETIQ technology at Mobile World Congress 2017

MIIMETIQ allows System Integrators to provide solutions for any size of project, starting from a simple Proof of Concept, built in minutes, right through to deploying large and complex enterprise-level solutions.

NEXIONA will be present at the Mobile World Congress 2017 at the Tech Data booth (Hall 6, Stand 6A40), to showcase MIIMETIQ, an Internet of Things (IoT) technology that enables systems integrators and service providers to create their own IoT platforms. Members of both the NEXIONA and Tech Data teams will be on hand to show the potential of this technology, as well as how it integrates with a range of leading technology platforms including IBM Watson IoT, Azure, Dell Gateways, Epson Smart Glasses. Visitors to the Tech Data stand can also see real case deployments and demos.

Tech Data, one of the world’s largest distributors of technology products, services, and solutions, announced its new Smart Solutions IoT practice in July 2016. The company has been taking firm steps to make IoT simple for system integrators by offering aggregated IoT solutions and providing a defined route to the rapidly expanding IoT market.

The two companies have recently collaborated with Dell to create an IoT development platform based on MIIMETIQ technology: MIIMETIQ EDGE. This product enables rapid IoT project development –from proof of concept to enterprise deployment– and is now available to Tech Data channel partners globally.

NEXIONA is a software manufacturer based in Barcelona (Spain) with an office in Oxford (UK). NEXIONA creates software tools for system integrators to connect, compose, control and integrate any type of hardware and software to build private IoT platforms (deployed on cloud or on premise).

The Technology developed by NEXIONA is called MIIMETIQ and is unique. Customers as diverse as Arqiva, Ricoh, IBM, Hipra, Delphi, E.G.O. or Vadebike enjoy its incredible flexibility, scalability and proven secure reliability. Providing system integrators with the ability to integrate with any type of device or business system over any network is a critical aspect of MIIMETIQ and, with one of the biggest hurdles of simply being to connect to the ‘thing’ required for the current project, MIIMETIQ’s bank of 120 supported communication protocols is a huge advantage for getting the project underway quickly.

“MIIMETIQ Technology gives us the opportunity to have global reach. Our technology was developed from the start to be used by others, particularly system integrators, to build visualizations, applications and IoT platforms. MIIMETIQ allows System Integrators to provide solutions for any size of project, starting from a simple Proof of Concept, built in minutes, right through to deploying large and complex enterprise-level solutions. We provide all the ingredients, the integrators are the chefs; everyone can create their own private recipe!” says Jaume Rey, CEO of NEXIONA.

Tech Data Corporation is one of the world's largest wholesale distributors of technology products, services and solutions. Its advanced logistics capabilities and value added services enable 105,000 resellers to efficiently and cost effectively support the diverse technology needs of end users in more than 100 countries. Tech Data generated $26.4 billion in net sales for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2016. It is ranked No. 108 on the Fortune 500® and one of Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies." To learn more, visit techdata.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.