LabRoots to Host the 2nd Annual Precision Medicine Virtual Event

LabRoots, the leading provider of interactive virtual events for tech innovators, engineers, and scientists from around the world, is pleased to announce the 2nd annual Precision Medicine Virtual Conference. The two-day event will place on February 22 and 23, 2017. This premier, online-only conference focused on the development and advancements in precision medicine.

Precision Medicine is now an integral part of research in the science community. The discipline incorporates genetic information with environmental, behavioral, and clinical data. These factors help clinicians obtain a comprehensive background on patients and allow individualized clinical implementation of health maintenance, disease prevention, and therapies.

Conference participants can expect presentations on the topics below:



Clinical Implementations of Precision Medicine

How Advancements are Shaping Precision Medicine

Precision Medicine Issues and Challenges

Precision Medicine for Drug Development

Precision Medicine Initiative

Precision Medicine 2017 will foster dialogue and provide updates on the Precision Medicine Initiative®, which called for initial funding of $215 million to support the creation of a national research cohort of 1 million or more U.S. volunteers, new efforts in drug development, advances in FDA regulatory structures, and development of interoperability standards and requirements that address privacy and enable secure exchange of data across systems.

Attendees will not only be able to watch webinars with world-renown researchers and scientist receiving continuing Education Credits, but also engage and ask questions of the speakers via live video, chat with peers, browse the virtual exhibit floor and peruse the virtual poster hall.

LabRoots will host the two-day event beginning February 22 at 6 a.m. PST; to learn more about this event, found out about the Continuing Educational credits offered, or to watch live, click here.

