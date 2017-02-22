We look forward to sharing all the innovations developed in the last year, creating applications that will increase their value to customers and virtualizing their network infrastructure.

Dialogic, a cloud-optimized applications and infrastructure solutions provider for service providers, enterprises, and developers, announced today that Dialogic will be featured at Mobile World Congress held at the Barcelona Fira Gran Via from February 27 to March 2. It will be demonstrating its array of IoT and real-time communications concept applications, PowerVille Applications, and PowerMedia XMS media server software in Softbank’s collaboration application used by over 17,000 employees.

IoT Meets Real-Time Communications: Dialogic’s concept application brings together IoT, real time contextual communications with a conversational intelligent interface that enables people to seamlessly communicate and interact anywhere with their connected environment. Visit Dialogic’s IoT + RTC page for more information on Dialogic’s vision on the marriage of IoT and real-time communications.

WebRTC Video Chat and Collaboration at Softbank: 17,000 Softbank employees chat, stream video, and share files and content seamlessly around the globe using its WebRTC- powered cloud-based conferencing and collaboration application powered by Dialogic’s PowerMedia XMS. See how PowerMedia XMS’s recent enhancements in NFV, AWS, and recording features have made collaboration for Softbank’s employees easier.

Dialogic PowerVille Applications: PowerVille Applications complement the mobile digital lifestyle of on-the-go entrepreneurs, enterprises, and subscribers with business VoIP, WebRTC-based conferencing, voice messaging, and on-demand visual IVR smartphone applications. The demo shows how the PowerVille Applications were enhanced by Dialogic Application Labs, the driving force behind this innovation that was formed to provide a fresh perspective into new areas of next generation communications.

“We look forward to sharing all the innovations developed in the last year, creating applications that will increase their value to customers and virtualizing their network infrastructure,” said Jim Machi, SVP of Product Management and Global Marketing. “The marriage of IoT and real-time communications applications also received unprecedented attention as audiences are becoming increasingly aware that real-time communications will be a required feature in many IoT applications.”

Dialogic will be at stand H6 B62. For more on the event or to book a demonstration, visit: http://web.dialogic.com/mwc-2017-meeting-request

