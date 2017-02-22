Park NX Wafer Low Noise, High Throughput Automatic Force Profiler with Automatic Defect Review “Since Park Systems developed the first commercial AFM in 1989, we have experienced 25 years of continuous growth and product innovation, the longest history of AFM business in the industry,” comments Dr. Sang-Il Park, Park Systems Founder and CEO.

Park Systems, a leader in Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) since 1997 is hosting a free AFM Luncheon for all SPIE attendees and Park customers on Feb. 27, 2017 from 12-2pm at Morton’s The Steakhouse in San Jose, CA, just one block from the San Jose Convention Center. The luncheon will feature a talk on Automated AFM for Small-Scale and Large-Scale Surface Profiling in CMP Applications by Dr. Ardavan Zandiatashbar, Technical Accounts Manager at Park Systems.

At the luncheon, Dr. Zandiatashbar will speak about the advances Park has made to atomic force profiler (AFP) design and the benefits these next-generation tools have in tackling the challenges faced by foundries today.

“As the feature size is shrinking in the foundries, the need for inline high resolution surface profiling with versatile capabilities is increasing and one of the important areas of this need is chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) process,” states Dr. Zandiatashbar. “Park Systems is introducing a new generation of atomic force profiler (AFP) using decoupled scanners design capable of providing small-scale profiling using XY scanner and large-scale profiling using the slider.”

The Park Systems AFM solution offers many advantages. Decoupled scanners design enables enhanced vision which helps minimizing the positioning error for locations of interest in case of highly polished dies. Non-contact mode imaging is another feature of interest in this system which is used for surface roughness measurement, automatic defect review, and deep trench measurement.

“Since Park Systems developed the first commercial AFM in 1989, we have experienced 25 years of continuous growth and product innovation, the longest history of AFM business in the industry,” comments Dr. Sang-Il Park, Park Systems Founder and CEO. “We have more than 1,000 Park AFM systems in use in over 30 countries around the world and we are opening a second facility in the U.S. this year.”

Park System’s ability to consistently outpace the competition with critical technology innovations for the semiconductor manufacturing industry’s cutting edge wafer production has made them a world-leader in Atomic Force Microscopes and nanometrology.

Registration for the luncheon is ongoing and can be done online at: http://www.parkafm.com/luncheon

Park Systems is a world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems with a complete range of products for researchers and industry engineers in chemistry, materials, physics, life sciences, semiconductor and data storage industries. Park’s products are used by over a thousand of institutions and corporations worldwide. Park’s AFM provides highest data accuracy at nanoscale resolution, superior productivity, and lowest operating cost thanks to its unique technology and innovative engineering. Park Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with its global manufacturing, and R&D headquarters in Korea. Park’s products are sold and supported worldwide with regional headquarters in the US, Korea, Japan, and Singapore, and distribution partners throughout Europe, Asia, and America. Please visit http://www.parkafm.com or call 408-986-1110 for more information.