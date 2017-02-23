Back Yard Burgers Adds Grilled Mahi Burger to Menu for Lent

BYB Mahi Burger The Grilled Mahi Burger is just as delicious as any of our traditional burgers and will satisfy any burger craving,” said David McDougal, CEO of Back Yard Burgers.

Back Yard Burgers, the better-burger franchise concept, is making it easy for observers to eat out this Lenten season. By popular demand, the fast-casual burger restaurant will bring back the Mahi Burger, Salt and Vinegar Fries and a Snicker’s Milkshake®, available from February 27 until March 16, 2017.

The flame-grilled Mahi Burger is served on a brioche-style bun with zesty creole mayo, green leave lettuce and ripe red tomato.

“At Back Yard Burgers we want to offer unique and delicious burgers for those who observe Lent and those that love fish,” said David McDougall, CEO of Back Yard Burgers. “The Grilled Mahi Burger is just as delicious as any of our traditional burgers and will satisfy any burger craving.”

Back Yard Burgers has recently made other brand updates with a new restaurant design introduced late last year. The new design includes a new logo, exterior and interior signage, interior color scheme and décor, open kitchen design, uniforms, furnishings, outdoor patio and even packaging. The new contemporary and open design will be used in all future restaurants. The new look and feel of the Nashville-based concept now more accurately complements the high-quality food and premium ingredients.

In addition to the restaurant redesign, the Back Yard Burgers’ website has been updated to complete the extensive re-brand. The new logo takes on a sleeker, more modern look, just like the company’s redesigned stores. The design updates are just in time for the brand to celebrate its 30th anniversary later this year.

ABOUT BACK YARD BURGERS: Founded in 1987 in Cleveland, MS, Back Yard Burgers was the first better-burger concept and led the way for other burger brands to replicate. The fast-casual restaurant will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2017. Back Yard Burgers takes pride in its uncompromising commitment to “providing custom, flame-grilled variety with care” – just like your favorite burger grilled outside over an open flame. The company’s franchise partners and employees are passionate about offering the freshest ingredients, allowing their guests to customize their meals, and serving the same high-quality food they would offer at home to their own family. Along with offering made-to-order gourmet Angus burgers, Back Yard Burgers’ menu includes delicious grilled chicken sandwiches, fresh and creative salads, hand-dipped milkshakes, and freshly baked desserts. It also offers an extensive catering menu. Today the franchise brand operates 56 locations (23-company owned and 33 franchised restaurants in 12 states. Back Yard Burgers is a strong supporter of Share Our Strength - No Kid Hungry, whose goal is to end childhood hunger in America. http://www.backyardburgers.com