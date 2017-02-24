Auour Investments today announced that is has been recognized with Top Guns status by Informa Investment Solutions' PSN manager database. The firm has been recognized for three strategies within the Instinct family of ETF-based downside protection strategies.

Global Equity 2 Stars ETF Global Equity Universe

Global Equity Levered 2 Stars ETF Global Equity Universe

Global Fixed Income 3 Stars ETF Global Fixed Income Universe

“We are honored to be recognized by Informa as a top performer for three of our Instinct strategies” stated Ken Doerr, managing principal of Auour Investments. “Our aim of preserving capital in times of market duress without sacrificing market participation in rising markets was tested over the past three years and we are happy with the results.”

Utilizing a proprietary blend of Informa Investment Solutions’ top priority performance screens, PSN Top Guns ranks products in six proprietary star categories in over 50 universes. This is a highly anticipated quarterly ranking and is widely used by institutional asset managers and investors.

Top Guns receive a star rating in the range from one to six. The stars indicate the continued performance over length of time. Auour Investments was named a Top Gun with a star rating of 2 for the Global Equity and Global Equity Levered strategies and 3 for the Global Fixed income strategy meaning…

2-Star Category: These products were top ten performers within their respective universes, based on returns for the one-year period.

3-Star Category: These products were top ten performers within their respective universes, based on returns for the three-year period.

The Instinct family of ETF-based strategies strive to provide downside protection without the need to sacrifice performance in rising markets. Utilizing regime-based investing principles, the Auour Regime Model™ acts as the foundation to detect changing risk regimes and to asset allocate accordingly and to delink from the investment markets in times of duress.

"We congratulate Auour Investments on their distinction as a PSN Top Gun. This highly anticipated quarterly ranking recognizes elite performers on the leading investment manager database in North America and is widely used by institutional asset managers and investors across our platform,” said Leno Toich, Managing Director of Informa Investment Solutions. “PSN Top Guns ranks products in six proprietary star categories in over 50 universes.”

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located on http://www.informais.com/resources/psn-top-guns.

For more details on the methodology behind the PSN Top Guns Rankings or to purchase PSN Top Guns Reports, contact Ruth Calderon at ruth.calderon(at)informais(dot)com.

About Informa Investment Solutions

A market leader in intelligence and software solutions for investment professionals and financial institutions of all sizes, Informa Investment Solutions offers a robust set of analytics and tools to help you grow and retain your business. With a nearly 40-year history, Informa Investment Solutions is part of Informa PLC, a leading business-to-business knowledge provider serving International markets. Informa Investment Solutions has set the standard for providing turnkey and customizable applications for performing manager searches, building wealth plans, and producing client reports and investment marketing materials for companies worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.informais.com/ and follow https://twitter.com/InformaInvest.

About Auour

Auour Investments (pronounced “our”), an SEC-registered investment advisor, offers individuals, institutions, and financial advisors a range of investment strategies delivered through ETF-based portfolio construction techniques. Auour’s mission is to maximize Transparency, Trust, and Total Return by applying over six decades of collective experience within leading financial institutions. To learn more about Auour’s innovative approach to market risk detection, please go to http://www.auour.com.

