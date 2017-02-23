Teeth Tomorrow Full Arch Prettau Zirconia Bridge

Dr. Michael Tischler presented the results of a 5-year study of Prettau® Zirconia full arch bridges and the Teeth Tomorrow® dental implant protocol on the main podium of the 2017 International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI) Winter Symposium, on Friday, February 17th.

Dr. Tischler’s presentation - Zirconia Full-Arch, Screw-Retained Bridges: a Multi-Year Perspective (Avoiding Surgical and Prosthetic Complications) – detailed the impressive success rates for 153 patients receiving a total of 219 Prettau® Zirconia Arches between 2012 and 2017. Maxillary (of Upper) arches totaled 121, while Mandibular (or Lower) arches totaled 98. Approximately 1/3 of the cases represented full-dentition replacement with both Upper and Lower Prettau® bridges, while the remaing 2/3 utilized a single Prettau® arch opposing natural teeth or dentures on the other jaw. A total of 1229 Biohorizons® Dental Implants support these 219 arches.

This year’s ICOI Winter Symposium focused on “Avoiding Dental Implant Complications”, and the results of Dr. Tischler’s study supports Prettau® Bridges and the Teeth Tomorrow® Delivery Protocol as best-practices. The ICOI is not only the world’s largest dental implant organization, but it is also the world’s largest provider of continuing dental implant education. This association of general dentists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, periodontists, prosthodontists, endodontists, orthodontists, laboratory technicians, auxiliaries, industry representatives, researchers, faculty members, pre and post doctoral graduate dental students includes every segment of a dental implant team.

Dr. Tischler’s results were remarkable. For 219 Prettau® Arches delivered on 1229 Biohorizons® Implants now 1 to 5 years in function, the implant success rate was 98% (based on the ICOI Pisa Group 1 Scale) and the prosthetic arch success rate was a perfect 100% (no chipping, fractures, or failures).

Of the 219 bridges in the study, 38% delivered immediate load with a provisional arch within 48 hours utilizing the Teeth Tomorrow® protocol.

“The Teeth Tomorrow® process is based on the concept of delivering a screw-retained provisional the next day (Tomorrow)”, says Dr. Michael Tischler, the network’s founder and implant editor of Dentistry Today. “The recent promotion of ‘Same-Day’ replacement procedures, while initially popular with patients and doctors, has major drawbacks,” Tischler said, “our ‘Next-Day’ approach is a much better solution.”

A ‘Next-Day’ vs. ‘Same-Day’ procedure produces four major advantages that drive success rates:

1. The additional recovery time after extractions and implant preparation allows for decreased swelling, bleeding, and pain prior to the delivery of a provisional.

2. The Lab-Processed provisional delivered ‘Next-Day’ is much more refined, polished and durable than those produced Chair-Side in ‘Same-Day’ procedures.

3. The predictable schedule of a two-day procedure benefits both the patient and the practice.

4. The Teeth Tomorrow® protocol actually results in less chair time for both patient and doctor.

Teeth Tomorrow® dental prosthetics are constructed using 3D dental imaging, customized for each patient’s unique smile. Each Lab-Processed provisional provides patients with a level of comfort and durability not available from chair-side devices. The final Prettau Zirconia Bridge™ is a one-piece, non-porous, chip and stain resistant device, hand painted to create an individualized, natural look. During the 5 years of the study, Tischler Dental Laboratory fabricated 2050 arches to the specifications of Advanced Implant Dentists across the country. While some early cases produced a fracture due to mis-specification or non-verified impressions, the overall success rate stands at 99.5%.

The Teeth Tomorrow® Network is the only National US dental franchise dedicated to full arch zirconia as the final product. Network membership is only granted to carefully selected practices committed to providing advanced dental implant reconstruction services, and is limited to 250 exclusive market territories.

About Teeth Tomorrow®:

The Teeth Tomorrow® Network consists of advanced implant dentists delivering a proven full arch Prettau® Zirconia solution to their patients. The network doctors utilize the established Teeth Tomorrow clinical, laboratory and marketing protocols, working together to share knowledge and further the success of the Teeth Tomorrow brand, setting the gold standard for top recognized dentists for full arch restoration. The network enables members to expand their advanced prosthetic and restoration practice through success-proven delivery protocols, inclusive doctor/staff training, an exclusive market within a designated territory, and customized national marketing and advertising support.

Network membership is only available to carefully selected Advanced Implant Dentists. Dental Implant Dentists interested in learning more about joining the Teeth Tomorrow® Network while prime territories remain available should visit teethtomorrow.com , send inquiries to info@teethtomorrow.com or call the Network Support Team at 845-679-1280.