CSF Hires Rich Scanlon as New CEO to Drive Growth

CSF Corporation, the leader in toll-free provisioning and least cost routing (LCR), announced today that Rich Scanlon has joined the company as president and CEO to accelerate growth, drive innovation, and expand its reach into business communications markets.

Before joining CSF, Rich was Director of Business Operations at Medallia, a leading customer experience management SaaS company. He led and participated in initiatives covering software pricing, P&L management, and process improvements enabling Medallia to scale from 350 to over 1000 employees.

Before Medallia, Rich was COO of RPM Worldwide Inc., one of the largest private concert marketing and promotions companies on the East Coast. He started his business career as a Management Consultant at the Boston Consulting Group and received his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Rich also played five years in the National Football League as a linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, and New York Giants.

“I look forward to building upon the successes of CSF, and taking the company to the next level,” said Scanlon. “CSF offers a proven SaaS platform for toll-free number management that provides tremendous time and cost savings to leading telecom carriers and service providers today. I am proud to be part of the team and excited about the opportunities we have to grow and expand our services to customers.”

CSF was founded by Clem Hergenhan and Steve Levinn in 1988. With over 30 years of experience in telecom, Steve, until recently, led CSF’s product strategy and general management. He is now a member of the company’s advisory board, which guides Rich and his executive team.

On Rich joining the team, Steve notes, “Rich brings years of experience in leadership and strategy in SaaS and events marketing and promotion. The next chapter in CSF’s history will be one with a focus on large-scale growth and continuing our commitment to excellent customer service. We couldn’t be more pleased to have Rich lead the way.”

Rich joining the team also prompted the launch of a new website, http://www.csfcorp.com, for the company, as well as an update on logo branding.

About CSF Corporation

CSF is the leading provider of SaaS for toll-free provisioning, texting, and Least Cost Routing (LCR). With over 100 carrier and independent RespOrg customers, CSF’s flagship offering, 8MS® Cloud, helps them save time and money by simplifying and automating their toll-free voice and text provisioning and reducing their carrier costs through optimized LCR. For more information, visit http://www.csfcorp.com.