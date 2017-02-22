Sartomer Americas Appoints Plant Managers

Sartomer LLC, USA With their proven technical knowledge and leadership skills, René and Nick will carry on our record of producing the finest specialty chemicals that help formulators develop their industry-leading products.

Sartomer Americas, a business unit of Arkema Group, has appointed René Neron and Nick Ferraco as Plant Managers in West Chester, PA and Chatham, VA, respectively. In their new roles, Neron and Ferraco will oversee all production operations and activities to ensure that Sartomer's high-performance specialty chemicals continue to be manufactured with the highest quality. Both Neron and Ferraco will begin their new posts on February 23 and will report to Chris Glover, Global Manufacturing Director.

Neron began working with Arkema in 2015 as the Plant Manager at the Chatham, VA plant. Prior to working with Arkema, Neron worked for 25 years in the manufacturing industry, earning certifications of Six Sigma Black Belt and Lean Leader. Previously, Neron held multiple positions with Celanese Corporation, ranging from process engineering, R&D, technical service, technical management, customer product support, and manufacturing excellence.

Ferraco got his start with Arkema in the Developing Engineer program in 2005. After leaving in 2007, Ferraco returned to Arkema in 2013 as the Operations Manager for the Chatham plant. He also served as a Production Superintendent with Total Petrochemicals Inc., where he was responsible for safety, production, maintenance, and engineering. At ATOFINA Chemicals, Inc. (now Arkema), Ferraco worked as a Process Engineer.

“With their proven technical knowledge and leadership skills, René and Nick will carry on our record of producing the finest specialty chemicals that help formulators develop their industry-leading products,” Glover said. “At the same time, they will work to move the company forward by inspiring both their teams and product innovation.”

Neron holds a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Florida and an MBA from Pfeiffer University. Ferraco has a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from Lafayette College, and he anticipates a June 2017 graduation from the MBA program at Averett University. In addition, Ferraco is a graduate of Arkema's MMDP program.

Sartomer is a premier global supplier of specialty chemicals for ultraviolet and electron beam (UV/EB), peroxide, and two-part epoxy/amine systems. For more than 55 years, Sartomer has pioneered the development of these advanced technologies, introducing hundreds of products that enhance performance in coatings, graphic arts, adhesives, advanced materials and other demanding applications. For more information, visit http://www.sartomer.com.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €7.7 billion in 2015, we employ approximately 19,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 50 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. http://www.arkema.com

