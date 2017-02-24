General Manager found a private corner in the hotel to enjoy The Private Collection - Edition 2017 The Private Collection is the master source for finding ‘one of a kind locales’ that could never be mistaken for anywhere else. - David Copperfield

Only two months after the official release of The Private Collection – Edition 2017 at the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) show in Cannes (France), XO Private has initiated a second print-run of its lavish luxury travel coffee table book.

An extraordinary tome, the 420-page book measures almost a metre across when open, weighs in at more than six kilos, retails at EUR 1,000 per copy and is packed with awe-inspiring photography that will transport its discerning readers to some of the most exotic and remote corners of the world.

Featuring 200 remarkable properties and operators, each of which is distinguished by a highly experiential DNA, The Private Collection promises to inspire even the most seasoned travellers.

“From tree houses and medieval castles to private islands and remote mountain lodges, The Private Collection was created for those seeking a world away from the ordinary,” says publisher Yvan Vermeesch. “In addition to some of the world’s most luxurious hotels and resorts, it features a mix of never-before-featured exclusives, a number of world premieres and a variety of once in a lifetime experiences.”

Those who have already received their copy rave about the book’s extraordinary format, presentation and weight as well as its carefully curated content, whilst the overwhelming majority of those who have leafed through the book are clamouring for a copy of their own – whether to keep for their private perusal, or to display in their hotels, lodges or offices.

A veritable bible for the elite traveller, the featured destinations and experiences are not ones that can be found in standard tour operator’s brochures. The diversity of the destinations and experiences featured within its pages is unparalleled and the high quality, easy to browse format makes finding inspiration pure pleasure. From heli-skiing in Kyrgyzstan or paramotor flying over Namibia, to walking with rescued elephants in the jungles of Thailand or floating above the Caribbean in an airship, this is a unique publication that goes beyond high-end hotels and seeks out the very best in experiential travel.

“There is no other book that focuses on unique travel experiences in the same way,” the publisher says. “Whether your idea of an unforgettable holiday is a tribal encounter, driving high performance cars on ice or hunting alongside Kazakh nomads in Mongolia, The Private Collection introduces explorers to some of the most outstanding possibilities the world of travel has to offer.”

Given the more than enthusiastic reaction to book, XO Private has decided to publish an annual edition of The Private Collection. Just like the first batch, this genuine collector’s item is only available for purchase through XO Private directly.

For more information, please contact info(at)xoprivate(dot)com or visit http://www.xoprivate.com

Note to Editors:

Book dimensions: 430mm x 290mm x 50mm

Book weight: 6,3 kg

Luxurious, textured hardcover publication

Printed on 170g/m² fine art paper

Hand-finished binding.

Content: 420 pages featuring 200 high-end, experiential properties and operators around the world.

Images of The Private Collection book, XO Private logo, the Story of XO Private as well as

background information on the publisher can be found in the dedicated PRESS section of the XO Private ( http://www.xoprivate.com ) website.