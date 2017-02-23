Workplace diversity is becoming a more important topic in our culture, and it will be the focus of an upcoming episode of "Informed," a television show hosted by Rob Lowe for Public Television. Workplace diversity can take many forms, and is often not as simple as it might seem on the surface. It is also different in different parts of the country, making it a topic just about anyone would be interested in.

Open discrimination was once the norm in workplaces across America. There has been progress made, and now blatant discrimination is illegal. However, there are still prevalent problems to address. Employers and the workforce is becoming more educated on the issue, and seeing the value diversity can bring to the workplace. Having different viewpoints, different cultural backgrounds, and even different nationalities at times makes for a more complete picture. The workplace can benefit from the differences, and most companies embrace diversity once they realize it is in their own best interest to do so. Studying diversity can also help us understand more about the issue itself.

