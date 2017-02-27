Monax Joins, Brings Ethereum Technology to the Hyperledger Project

We're especially excited at the prospect of bringing more Ethereum-related technology into the Hyperledger community... Monax's proposal and code makes this possible - Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger

Monax Industries Limited ("Monax"), a market-leading blockchain and smart contract company, today announced that it has joined the Hyperledger Project as a General member. Hosted by the Linux Foundation, Hyperledger is a collaborative cross-industry consortium created to advance blockchain and smart contract technology.

Monax will be the first member company in Hyperledger to bring Ethereum to the Hyperledger Project. Joining firms like IBM and Intel, Monax is re-licensing its blockchain client, which includes a built-to-specification Ethereum Virtual Machine ("EVM"), to Apache 2.0 and proposing it to Hyperledger Technical Steering Committee ("TSC") for incubation.

"We're very pleased to be joining Hyperledger and submitting our client for consideration by the TSC," said Casey Kuhlman, Chief Executive Officer of Monax. "From our perspective joining has many merits. Our users will benefit greatly from the confidence of Hyperledger's strong community and code governance frameworks. If our code proposal is accepted, Hyperledger will gain a blockchain client that includes an EVM. And we get to build new relationships with the outstanding people and firms of this consortium who are doing the hard work to advance smart contract technology to production-readiness and change the world."

"We're very happy to welcome Monax aboard," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. "Although a lot of big names have joined Hyperledger, cutting-edge startups like Monax have a great deal to contribute as well, both in terms of code and new ideas. We're especially excited at the prospect of bringing more Ethereum-related technology into the Hyperledger community, complementing the existing portfolio of projects. Monax's proposal and code makes this possible, and we are looking forward to working with them and the new participants this effort will attract."

ABOUT MONAX

Monax's software is an open platform for developers and devops to build, ship, and run blockchain and smart contract systems for enterprise. From offices in London, Berlin, and the New York area, Monax's multidisciplinary team of lawyers, scientists, and engineers combine their respective areas of expertise to deliver fit-for-purpose blockchain and smart contract tooling to the world's best companies, whether innovative startups or global financial infrastructure providers. To learn more, visit: https://monax.io.

ABOUT HYPERLEDGER

The Hyperledger project is an open source collaborative effort created to advance blockchain technology by addressing important features for a cross-industry open standard for distributed ledgers. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, Internet of Things, supply chains, manufacturing and Technology. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger Project as a Collaborative Project under the foundation. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/.