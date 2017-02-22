eMDs We are building amazing systems to meet the high standards of our users and will position them to take advantage of rapid changes in healthcare as we move towards a value-based health system.

eMDs, a leading provider of ambulatory electronic health records (EHR), practice management (PM) software, revenue cycle management services (RCM), and credentialing services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Weidmann, MD as its new Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Weidmann is a practicing physician in a busy, multi-physician medical practice. He has been a long time user of eMDs solutions and is well recognized nationally for his work advocating for the thoughtful use of technology to help deliver optimal patient care. He will work closely with customers to ensure that eMDs’ solutions continue to set the standard of being the most usable EHR for providers at the point of care.

“From the first day when I joined eMDs we have focused on customer retention and satisfaction,” stated Derek Pickell, Chief Executive Officer of eMDs. “Our focus on ease of use is a reason why eMDs consistently receives great industry ratings and high customer satisfaction scores from doctors and is an important reason why we are a market leader in electronic health records. We were founded by a physician in a busy medical practice who had to use the software himself. That was fundamental to our success. With Dr. Weidmann on the team and staying in active practice, we are staying true to our roots. Combined with our revenue cycle services that can take on the administrative burden for our customers, we can truly help providers rediscover the joy of practicing medicine. eMDs is committed to providing Healthy Solutions for Healthy Patients and Healthy Practices!”

“Quality patient care, patient safety and smooth workflow is my mandate as CMO for eMDs,” said Dr. Weidmann. “I am delighted to accept the challenge of upholding the traditions of our founder, Dr. David Winn and his true innovations in building software made by doctors for doctors. We are building amazing systems to meet the high standards of our users and will position them to take advantage of rapid changes in healthcare as we move towards a value-based health system.”

About eMDs

eMDs is a leading provider of healthy solutions for healthy patients and healthy practices. We offer integrated electronic health records, practice management software, revenue cycle management solutions, and credentialing services for physician practices and enterprises. Founded by physicians, the company is an industry leader for usable, connected software that enables physician productivity and a superior clinical experience. eMDs software has received top rankings in physician and industry surveys including those conducted by the American Academy of Family Physicians’ Family Practice Management, AmericanEHR™ Partners, MedScape®, and Black Book®. For more information, please visit