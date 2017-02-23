MaidPro Lamorinda Makes the Bay Area Sparkle

MaidPro celebrates the grand opening of Lamorinda office in Lafeyette, CA We pride ourselves on growing a company that represents the values that are important to us: trust, reliability, and pride in a job well done.

MaidPro Franchising is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in the San Francisco Bay Area. Located in the East Bay, MaidPro Lamorinda serves Lafayette, Moraga, Orinda, Pleasant Hill, and Walnut Creek.

“Time is precious and I'm so excited to be able to give some of that back to our clients,” says franchise owner Jennifer Kindhouse. “I love that we are able to make lives easier for a wide range of people in our area, whether it's the parents busy with young children, dual income households who deserve more downtime, or those who are part of our growing senior population.”

Kindhouse has lived in the Lamorinda area for four years and looks forward to serving her neighbors. “Opening a local business is about more than making money. It's also about making lives easier, building relationships, and contributing to the place I call home,” she says. “We pride ourselves on growing a company that represents the values that are important to us: trust, reliability, and pride in a job well done.”

The MaidPro Lamorinda team is particularly eager to give clients a great clean, as well as peace of mind. Says Kindhouse, “We believe in impeccable quality, training our staff to be professionals, and compensation that attracts and keeps the best talent.” All MaidPro cleaners are bonded, insured, background-checked, and thoroughly trained using MaidPro’s 49-Point Checklist™. This list details everything that will be cleaned in a client’s home, with a specific focus on kitchens, bathrooms, floors, and dusting. Weekly, bi-weekly, monthly and one-time services are available, as are move-in and move-out cleanings.

To get a complimentary estimate for housecleaning services from MaidPro Lamorinda, please call (925) 310-3150 or visit http://www.maidpro.com/lafayette-ca.

ABOUT MAIDPRO

MaidPro is a Boston-based franchisor of house cleaning services with over 225 locations in 38 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. The company, which began franchising in 1997, takes pride in its strong owner community, cutting-edge technology and creative marketing. It has been honored with the Franchise Business Review’s Four-Star Rating and Franchise 50 awards every year from 2006 to 2017 for owner satisfaction. MaidPro was honored by Entrepreneur as a Top 500 Franchise and has been awarded by Forbes as a Best Franchise to Buy in 2015 and 2016. The company can be found online at http://www.maidprofranchise.com.

