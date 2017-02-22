Mud Sales Kick-Off & Terrific Theater Openings – Only in Lancaster, PA

Experience the unique Amish mud sales tradition of Lancaster County, Pa. A cultural twin-bill of community auctions and top-shelf theater.

Lancaster’s unique Amish “mud sales” season starts this coming Saturday, February 25th. Double the fun by combining this one-of-a-kind experience with the entertainment of a new show at some of the area’s well-known theaters.

You can’t get more authentic in Lancaster County than its annual Amish “mud sales,” which take place primarily from late February through mid-April (a few in May, June, & August) on Saturdays in small towns all over the county (typically 8am-2pm).

Named for the condition of the thawing ground in late winter / early spring, these community auctions benefit local fire companies and provide a wonderful opportunity to mingle with our Amish neighbors as they help to run the sales or enjoy a fun day themselves, full of great deals and PA Dutch eats.

You can buy everything there, including the kitchen sink, and all of it sold at up to six simultaneous auctions at various locations ‘round the grounds and firehouse, which makes for a truly captivating experience (SHORT VIDEO).

And this year, make it a cultural twin-bill by also taking in a new show at one (or more!) of Lancaster’s many and diverse theaters:

