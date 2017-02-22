Ventiv Technology announced that Peter Yang has joined the company as chief information officer, effective immediately. The announcement was made by Bill Diaz, chief executive officer of Ventiv Technology.



In his role as chief information officer, Yang will be responsible for overseeing the DevOps of the company – architectire, development, data tools, and hosting.

“Peter is a deeply technical and hands-on manager,” says Diaz. “He can roll up his sleeves to perform architectural design, code reviews, and help solve the most challenging application issues. I am deeply confident his RMIS/claims domain expertise will provide tremendous value to Ventiv.”

Prior to beginning work at Ventiv, Yang spent four years as chief technology officer at FIS Insurance, leading development operations across a wide range of products across life & annuity, health insurance, property & casuality and financials. Prior to FIS, he spent 13 years holding engineering leadership roles at Marsh ClearSight. His expertise lies in building effective teams and architecting scalable, secure, cloud-friendly and high-performing enterprise applications and data/BI solutions.

“I like the vision the team at Ventiv has and I am very excited to be a part of it,” says Yang. “I’m confident in our company’s dedication to delivering innovative and effective business solutions to our clients.”

Yang holds a B.E. in biomedical engineering from Huazhong University of Science and Technology and an M.S./PhD in computer science and hearing science from Vanderbuilt University.