FEI Launches Leadership Master Class

Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for CFOs and other senior-level finance executives, today launched a new online learning initiative for members and nonmembers. The course, entitled the FEI Leadership Master Class, will be offered online and is designed to help executives enhance the soft-skills they’ll need to be successful.

“As technology and organizations have evolved, learning opportunities have evolved as well,” said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of FEI. “FEI is proud to offer financial executives a modern and flexible way to access coaching and educational opportunities that can help them master the transformational leadership skills needed to be successful, not only as a CFO, but and in other senior-level financial executive roles. We envision this being the first of many new career development opportunities for our members and the broader community of financial professionals.”

Created by FEI Chief Learning Officer Dr. Dennis Rebelo, the Leadership Master Class is the first story-based learning program designed for financial executives. The online program reflects the findings of the http:// Morgan McKinley The Modern Day CFO Report, which noted that 80 percent of respondents agreed that soft-skills and leadership are essential to success in a senior finance position. The same report also showed that 93 percent of respondents believe that senior finance positions have evolved over the past five years, and that 36 percent of respondents believe that one of those key changes is that senior finance professionals need to play a greater role in providing leadership for the whole business.

The course consists of several online modules that take the learner through a story-based curriculum covering the leadership skills executives need to succeed in the C-suite. The program consists of 1.5 hours of coursework divided into nine modules. Progress is measured through assessment questions. Participants can also access online forums for support from Dr. Rebelo, the course leader, and peers participating in the course.

Modules cover topics including:



Attributes of Leadership

Mindset Matters

Values-Driven Leadership

Deepening Leader Engagement

The Human Side of the Enterprise

Personal Connectedness and the Technology Mix

“Our personal stories are rich with lessons that can benefit others,” said Dennis Rebelo, Ph.D., Chief Learning Officer, FEI. “The Leadership Master Class allows financial executives to reap the lessons learned by those who came before them and thrive among them today, offering ways to apply those lessons in their day-to-day roles. This kind of thinking is not only critical to leadership success, it is also catalytic to mastering deeper technical and financial skills and culture building.”

FEI’s Leadership Master Class is available to both FEI members and nonmembers at https://financialexecutives.org/Leadership-Master-Class. The FEI Leadership Master Class launches on February 23 and will be available on an ongoing basis.

