NOYES, a 108-year old wealth management and investment banking firm, announced today the hire of three highly regarded municipal bond industry veterans to its fixed income capital markets team. John Franz and Rick Hursh have joined as Senior Vice Presidents, Institutional Fixed Income Sales, and Sandy Garrett as Registered Client Service Associate.

The trio worked together for many years at the former City Securities in Indianapolis. In joining NOYES they reunite with two former colleagues, Tom Enright, Senior Vice President and Fixed Income Underwriter, and Michael Geraty, Senior Vice President, Fixed Income Trading.

Mark W. Damer, President and CEO, explained that NOYES’ ongoing investment in the expansion of its Fixed Income and Corporate Finance divisions is a natural progression of the firm’s long-term strategic plan.

“With this hire, NOYES is dramatically boosting its municipal bond capabilities to provide municipalities, schools and tax districts in Indiana and neighboring states, with the level of service and attention they cannot obtain from larger national and regional firms,” Damer said. “This hire is another example of NOYES’ ability to attract the talent we need to expand and diversify during this time of significant change in the financial services industry.”

“John and Rick bring a wealth of fixed income sales and trading knowledge and relationships to NOYES,” Robert Welch, Jr., Senior Managing Director, Capital Markets, stated. “They are highly skilled and experienced institutional sales professionals who empower our Fixed Income Division to cover the full spectrum of institutional buyers—large, small, local, regional and national—with the support of Sandy’s strong client services and in-depth operations experience.”

“By reuniting with Tom and Mike, John, Rick and Sandy add vital strength to our Fixed Income team. Together with investment banker Mark Moore, the NOYES team possesses more than 150 years of collective experience in the municipal bonds sector and will be recognized for its in-depth experience with bond issuers and their advisors, as well as bond buyers and sellers.” Welsh concluded.

Upbeat about his appointment, Rick Hursh commented, “After City Securities was sold my retirement from the industry lasted about five weeks! The possibility to work for a respected firm like NOYES and putting the team back together was an opportunity that I just could not pass up.”

Rick Hursh joins NOYES with more than three decades of experience in municipal sales covering institutional bond customers. Recently retired from City Securities, Hursh began his career at Citibank in New York City. Hursh holds an MBA in accounting and finance from University of Pittsburgh, Katz Graduate School of Business, a BA in economics from Ohio Wesleyan University, and FINRA licenses 7, 52, 63 and 65.

John Franz said, “The Capital Markets Group’s talented management, experienced traders and underwriters, as well as the firm’s outstanding reputation were among the factors that compelled me to join NOYES. In addition, I’m excited to be working again with two of the Midwest’s best traders, Tom Enright and Mike Geraty, as well as my former colleague Rick Hursh.”

John Franz arrives at NOYES after a fifteen-year tenure at City Securities Corp. There as Senior Vice President, he was responsible for institutional fixed income sales. Prior to that, he served as Vice President, Institutional Sales, at Smith Barney in Indianapolis and investment officer at the former Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Franz is a graduate of Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, Bloomington, and holds FINRA licenses 7 and 63.

Sandy Garrett spent 32 years at City Securities Corp. before joining NOYES. At City Securities, she focused on operations for twelve years before moving to the private client group for four years. Sandy worked in institutional sales with Rick for 16 years and with John for 15 years. Sandy holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Ball State University, Muncie, and did graduate work at Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis. Sandy holds FINRA Licenses 7 & 63.

NOYES’ Capital Markets Group is based in Indianapolis.

About NOYES

NOYES through its subsidiaries David A. & Company and NOYES Advisors, LLC is a full-service investment firm headquartered in downtown Chicago with branches throughout the Midwest. Founded in 1908, the firm is one of the oldest securities firms in Chicago, and has served the Indianapolis area for nearly 80 years. The employee owned firm offers a comprehensive menu of products and services to individual and institutional clients. NOYES has seven offices in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. For more visit http://www.danoyes.com.