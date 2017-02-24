Joining Entrepreneur magazine’s Fastest-Growing Franchises list for the first time at #56 is another example of how people looking for franchise opportunities are gravitating to our concept.

iLoveKickboxing, the fitness kickboxing franchise with more than 180+ locations worldwide was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Fastest-Growing Franchises list. This highly competitive list recognizes the 100 companies with the greatest franchise unit growth in North America, based on data submitted for Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® ranking. Thanks to its exceptional growth last year, iLoveKickboxing, which entered the list for the first time, was ranked #56.

“Joining Entrepreneur magazine’s Fastest-Growing Franchises list for the first time at #56 is another example of how people looking for franchise opportunities are gravitating to our concept,” said iLoveKickboxing CEO Michael Parrella. “What’s been especially rewarding is that many of our owners were not even looking within the fitness category. When franchisees learn about our business model, which includes low investment fees, semi-absentee ownership, on-going support and regular training from corporate, they are sold.”

“Growth is what the franchise model is built upon,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “The companies on this list are proving that with the right infrastructure, innovation and determination, franchising empowers brands to not only come out of the gate running, but to sustain impressive growth for nationwide expansion.”

Entrepreneur’s 2017 Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking is based on each company’s net franchise-unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 31, 2015 to July 31, 2016, with ties broken based on percentage growth. iLoveKickboxing ’s position on the ranking is a testament to the popularity of its concept with both franchisees and customers. iLoveKickboxing recently ranked #196 in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list ®, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking, up a jump of 192 places from last year’s ranking of #388.

Results can also be seen in the March issue of Entrepreneur available now on newsstands.

About iLoveKickboxing

iLoveKickboxing.com (ILKB) is a fast-growing fitness kickboxing franchise named number five on Entrepreneur magazine’s 2016 Top New Franchises. Dynamic workouts of professional fighters are made accessible to every man and woman looking to get fit, tone up, and take charge of their life! ILKB emphasizes community, fun, and expert support for long-lasting results.

