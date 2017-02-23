Morphy Auctions We are thrilled to be partnering with IWJG to offer the fastest auction process in the industry, while also providing the highest quality product to the end consumer. - Dan Morphy, Morphy Auctions

The International Watch & Jewelry Guild (IWJG) and Morphy Auctions are proud to announce the first ever IWJG Exclusive Auction to be held on Sunday, April 9th at 1:00PM EST. Morphy Auctions will be utilizing multiple bidding platforms, including MorphyLive, LiveAuctioneers, and The Saleroom, to maximize sales exposure and to encourage new buyers to participate in this exclusive offering. All watches will be WatchFact certified to ensure accurate quality and condition reporting to the end consumer. Morphy’s is excited to introduce the public to this unique buying experience and to offer an undisclosed selection of high-end wristwatches provided by the most reputable international dealer group in the world.

The IWJG is the world’s most active central exchange for professionals in the watch and timepiece industry. They offer their members twelve exclusive events annually. These invitation-only gatherings are held in first class hotels across the country. IWJG’s 2017 scheduled venues include Dallas, Las Vegas, New York, Miami, and Long Beach, CA. For more information on the IWJG, please visit their website at http://www.IWJG.com

The Morphy - IWJG partnership launches at IWJG’s April 3rd-4th event at the Rio Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. All watches consigned in Las Vegas will be photographed and cataloged immediately, and available for online preview and pre-bidding by the end of day on April 6th, 2017.

According to Dan Morphy, President of Morphy Auctions, "We are thrilled to be partnering with IWJG owners Joe (Nelson) and Olga (Cortez Bullock) to offer the fastest auction process in the industry, while also providing the highest quality product to the end consumer. It is a natural fit for both organizations that hold the same burning passion for pleasing collectors worldwide. I am certain that IWJG’s members will immediately see the benefits of working through Morphy Auctions to expand their markets. We are so excited to be able to offer our customers access to the world’s finest and rarest timepieces provided by such a prestigious group of dealers. For more information, please see our website at http://www.morphyauctions.com or contact me directly at Dan(at)MorphyAuctions(dot)com.”

About Morphy Auctions:

Morphy Auctions, the finest auction destination for fresh to the market collectibles, is located in Denver, Pennsylvania and Las Vegas, NV. A full-service auction house, the company presents over 35 premier auctions annually. Morphy’s three-part mission includes ensuring consignor satisfaction with every auction, offering world-class customer service that goes above and beyond the call of duty, and providing relentless buyer support to create confidence for all clients seeking a trustworthy purchasing experience.

The company’s team of specialists includes the nation's finest and most recognized experts in popular collecting categories including advertising; firearms; fine automobiles, automobilia and petroliana; coin-operated machines; antiques, fine, and decorative art; dolls, bears, toys, and trains; cast iron; coins; marbles; jewelry and wrist watches. Morphy Auctions is owned by President and Founder Dan Morphy, himself a lifelong and passionate collector of antiques, banks, and numerous other categories. Morphy's has been in business since 2004 and has grown from two to over 65 employees in over a decade.



Morphy Auctions is located at 2000 North Reading Road, Denver, PA 17517. We can be reached by phone at 717-335-3435, by fax at 717-336-7115, and by email at info(at)morphyauctions(dot)com. Morphy Auctions is open seven days a week from 9am to 4pm. For more information on Morphy's, please visit http://www.MorphyAuctions.com.