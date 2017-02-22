New Floors at Major Service Center Thanks to PENETRON

Thanks to timely coordination and quick work by the installer, the project was finished with time to spare.

When it came time to restore the main floor entrance and lobby of a new healthcare contact center in Georgia, PENETRON Specialty Products (PSP) provided the solution. January’s grand opening presented the gleaming results.

One of the nation’s largest healthcare systems recently invested $51 million to purchase and renovate the 185,000 square-foot office complex, which was also designed to meet LEED requirements for certification as a “green” building.

When the general contractor, McCarthy Building Companies, needed to restore the main floor entrance, they asked Baker Paint and Flooring, a floor preparation contractor, for recommendations.

Baker’s Project Manager, Mike Portwood said, “The existing floors in the building entrance and the main lobby urgently needed to be repaired and resurfaced prior to the installation of the final tile flooring.”

“These areas are intensely high-traffic,” adds Bob Baumeister, PSP Product Specialist. “They chose our LEVELINE self-leveling underlayment, along with our PRIMER STX100, for optimal adhesion in the areas adjacent to the entrance. RENEW WS concrete resurfacer was used for the decorative topping in the lobby.”

As the PSP distributor for the Atlanta market, Building Restoration Products quickly delivered the material, thanks to a large inventory of PSP flooring products. Owner Matt Lawler noted, “Thanks to timely coordination and quick work by the installer, the project was finished with time to spare.”

With national contact centers already in operation in California, Colorado, Hawaii and Maryland, this new center will serve more than 10 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia, including approximately 300,000 members in Georgia.

The PENETRON Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives and distribution channels.

For more information on PENETRON waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com, or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.