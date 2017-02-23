Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) announces the 6th annual Japan Week, which will take place in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Terminal from March 8-10, 2017. The exhibit, open to the public, showcases Japan as the ultimate travel destination while celebrating a unique fusion of traditional and modern Japanese culture, with the country’s high-tech futuristic products, local delicacies, and more.

For Japan Week 2017, JNTO will feature a traditional Japanese Zen Garden as the centerpiece of the event to help promote Japanese tourism. The garden, complete with boulders, white gravels, moss and trees, will be directed by famous Japanese landscape designers. The Japan Week Zen Garden will showcase a large garden reminiscent of the Zen Garden from the Ryoan-ji Temple in Kyoto. Through the garden, the designers aim to tell the story of Oyashima, a Japanese origin story about ‘8 big islands’ to engage the public. JNTO hopes the garden will provide a peaceful backdrop at Grand Central Terminal Station to busy New Yorkers. The designers will create stone waves in the garden twice per day, which visitors are invited to watch.

The 2017 Japan Week will promote a range of Japanese products and services where visitors are able to receive free Japanese tourism materials and travel tips from experts to learn about destinations throughout Japan, as well as experience the arts, crafts, food, and technology of Japanese culture. Exhibitors will showcase both the traditional and modern sides of Japan. Furthermore, Japan Week will introduce the story of Chiune Sugihara, the visa of life.

The Japan Week 2017 exhibitors include: JR EAST / East Japan Railway Company, Kubara Honke USA,Inc.(KAYANOYA), FUJIFILM NORTH AMERICA CORPORATION, ANA (All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd.), JTB USA Inc., Gifu Prefectural Government, H.I.S. International Tours, Inc., Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Yamazaki USA Inc., ITO EN (North America) INC., Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd., Sugihara Route Promote Association, Tiger Corporation U.S.A., JAL Shopping Americas, Telecom Square USA, Inc., YAMASU, wuhao newyork Inc Tenugui Art, Amnet New York Travel, and IACE TRAVEL New York.

JAPAN WEEK SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 8, 2017: 3 PM – 8 PM

Thursday, March 9, 2017: 10 AM – 8 PM

Friday, March 10, 2017: 10 AM – 7 PM

Japan Week 2017 will also feature a Social Media Photo contest for the duration of the event. Attendees can participate by posting a photo at the event on their Instagram accounts with #JapanWeekNYC. Five winners will be selected and receive gift baskets of assorted products from some of the Japan Week exhibitors. Follow Japan Week on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/JapanWeekNY), Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/JapanWeekNY), and Instagram (username@JapanWeekNY) for more details about the contest and join the conversation with #JapanWeekNYC.

For more information about Japan Week’s exhibitors and activities, visit http://www.Japanweek.org.

ABOUT JAPAN NATIONAL TOURISM ORGANIZATION (JNTO):

As the official tourism board of Japan, JNTO is involved in a wide range of promotional activities encouraging international travelers to Japan. For more information on travel to Japan, go to http://www.us.jnto.go.jp.