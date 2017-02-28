KVMSwitchTech Introduces New Cascading 4K UHD HDMI Video Wall Unit

VW-HDMI-4K VW-HDMI-4K unit [can] expand from a simple 2×2 video wall configuration to either a 2×3 video wall, or up to a 3×3 video wall in a cascade configuration

KVMSwitchTech announces the introduction of their new HDMI Video Wall VW-HDMI-4K. This unit joins an ever expanding list of HDMI capable Digital Signage products that allow a single high definition image to be stretched together across multiple screens. Among the list of great new features is the ability to support 4K UHD video input resolution, and telnet control through the network RJ45 port. By connecting to a local network multiple VW-HDMI-4K devices can be controlled from a single PC using the included application software. This allows the VW-HDMI-4K unit to expand from a simple 2×2 video wall configuration to either a 2×3 video wall, or up to a 3×3 video wall in a cascade configuration. The software is capable of automatically detecting multiple units on the LAN and allows for all the popular controls such as image adjustment and bezel correction from a single command console. Where previous video wall products relied on either expanding a single chassis to accommodate additional screens or replacing one unit with a new larger capacity video wall; the VW-HDMI-4K allows users the flexibility to start out with a simpler configuration and add to the existing setup rather than replacing all the expensive hardware if they wish to expand.

This video wall product is perfect to use in conjunction with our industrial grade HDMI Matrix units. The combined functionality offers the capability to switch different inputs onto the video wall displays. Installers who are interested in matrix video wall solutions may also want to consider the VW-HDMI-4P. These solutions are perfect for public advertisement, digital presentation, or anywhere that would benefit from a large viewing area that is impractical for a single display.