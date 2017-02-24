Castle Farms Announces Winners of Military Wedding Giveaway

Castle Farms, the celebrated Northern Michigan wedding venue in Charlevoix, once again hosted their Military Wedding Giveaway, with the winning couple announced on Feb. 14, 2017, on Facebook. The free wedding will be hosted by Castle Farms with services generously donated from local vendors: A Matter of Taste, Ryan Rousseau Enterprises, A Touch of Spring and Other Things, Last Tangle Salon and Tanning, Weathervane Terrace Inn and Suites, Northern Michigan Ministers, Paxton Photography, and Shutterbooth.

Taylor Ramsey and Ryan O’Byrne, a dual active-duty Navy couple, met while stationed in Pensacola, Florida, in 2015 while working at the naval hospital.

The two fell madly – and quickly – in love, and on Christmas Eve, Ryan proposed.

Their joy, however, was short-lived as they learned Taylor’s father’s esophageal cancer returned and the diagnosis was terminal.

The family took a cruise for an ‘end of life’ celebration where Ryan and his future father-in-law forged a special bond, and Ryan was given his blessing to marry Taylor.

Their wedding will not only be a celebration of Taylor and Ryan’s love and commitment to one another, but also fulfill their dream to have Taylor’s father walk her down the aisle.

“This wedding is definitely for Ry and me, but I can’t wait to dance to ‘Butterfly Kisses’ with my dad,” Taylor says. “Not only did we win for us and our families, but this also helped us raise over $1,000 to help benefit patients at the Karmanos Cancer Institute where my dad received radiation therapy.”

Taylor and Ryan are the fourth couple to win a free castle wedding in the Castle’s annual Military Wedding Giveaway.

About Castle Farms

Located in the beautiful resort community of Charlevoix, Michigan, Castle Farms offers the ultimate setting for Northern Michigan weddings and receptions, in addition to corporate and private events. The Castle, which was built in 1918, features stone towers, romantic courtyards, and gardens based on European design. Castle Farms is one of Michigan’s top historic attractions, event facility and premier destination wedding site.