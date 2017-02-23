Showcasing the strength of its innovative online activations, Suzhou Tourism has successfully doubled its followers on Facebook, Twitter and I nstagram channels as part of its current campaign – "A Curated Look at Suzhou's Arts & Culture - No Visa Required" – which launched in June 2016. In conjunction with online initiatives on the three channels, the @VisitSuzhou handle has garnered more than 375,000 total social media followers and counting. On YouTube, the destination averages more than 1,000 views per video, allowing consumers to be virtually transported to the city.

Over the next three months, the destination’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts will feature curated content centered around further educating new and existing online fans about Suzhou’s unique culture and arts scene. These online initiatives include a week-long contest taking place on the destination’s Facebook account in March 2017 showcasing the important spring season, interactive polls, and more, to foster greater engagement with loyal fans and followers.

These online activations are part of a multifaceted social media campaign currently running in North America, designed to engage the regions’ travelers on behalf of Suzhou Tourism. The overall social media strategy also includes a series of interactive events with digital tastemakers, content creation, and influencer marketing with a goal of increasing visibility and awareness for the destination across a variety of online platforms, specifically its website, TravelToSuzhou.com, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Suzhou

Suzhou, the "Venice of China," is known for its elegant stone bridges, canals, flowing water, and noteworthy architecture. Located in the center of the Yangtze River Delta, approximately 60 miles west of Shanghai, Suzhou is one of the oldest cities in the Yangtze Basin dating back more than 2,500 years. The city boasts the beautifully manicured Classical Gardens of Suzhou, many of which have been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Each year, millions of tourists travel to Suzhou to experience the destination’s more than 400 attractions, ranging from pagodas and temples to historical districts and world-class museums. As the largest industrial city in China, Suzhou continues to develop, such as the Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP), which boasts five-star hotels, the iconic Lake Jinji, and Asia’s largest overwater Ferris Wheel.

Travel to Suzhou is easily accessible via three convenient area airports with non-stop flights from North America: Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport (SHA) offers bullet train service to Suzhou, which is approximately a 50-mile, 30-minute trip; Pudong International Airport (PVG) is approximately 65 miles from Suzhou, an hour and half drive; and Sunan Shuofang International Airport (WUX) is approximately 14 miles from Suzhou, a 30 minute drive.

For more information on Suzhou please visit http://www.TravelToSuzhou.com, follow us on Instagram @visitsuzhou, Twitter @VisitSuzhou and like us on Facebook at Visit Suzhou.

