2017 NCAA National Champions Hat Launching our own ecommerce site has been years in the making. We intend for the site to serve as a direct conversation with consumers enabling us to test new styles and explore browsing habits of our customer base.

College fans can look forward to another exciting month of sports – March Madness is approaching, which means headwear company Top of the World will be busy sewing the winning gear. Fans can now purchase their March Madness gear directly from the company’s website.

The company just launched its first ecommerce website, selling headwear directly to consumers. The company has created something that they hope will offer fans a unique experience, selling the latest in headwear fashion for every college fan at towcaps.com.

“Launching our own ecommerce site has been years in the making. We intend for the site to serve as a direct conversation with consumers enabling us to test new styles and explore browsing habits of our customer base,” President of Top of the World Scott Shuler said.

The company’s Hot Market department will begin sewing hats of the winning team immediately following each major round of the March Madness tournament. Hot Market is the Top of the World department that is responsible for quick-turn orders, typically following championships in most college sports. Fans can expect to see March Madness team gear up on the website within 24-hours of each game.

Each year the championship hat is redesigned based on trends. Some hats are designed so they can be sewn in advance, and after the winner is determined the school logo is all that needs to be sewn on the hat. Other hats are sewn completely in-house following the results of the game.

The 2017 champion cap features the NCAA Final Four 2017 logo, which has a Western-looking design, reminiscent of Final Four past and representative of this year’s venue in Phoenix, Arizona. The design ties in the basketball with sun rays and the bright western sunset colors from the official logo. The design also features a print under the bill of the hat with a basketball net and #1 to denote the winning team.

“This year’s design was special,” Top of the World production design supervisor Casey Hedrick said. “We were able to get really creative incorporating ‘17 uniquely into the national verbiage. We were also able to incorporate the location of the final four into the design which ultimately ties the design together”.

About Top of the World: Top of the World is the nation’s leading collegiate headwear supplier for over 30 years based in Norman, Okla. Founded in 1986, Top of the World is now licensed with over 550 colleges and universities across the country and is currently ranked as the fifth largest apparel licensee by the Collegiate Licensing Company. Top of the World, recently announced a merger with J. America, Inc., an industry leading designer and distributor of licensed and blank apparel. The merger creates a single company, Top of the World.