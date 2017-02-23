Join C-Suite Network's Jeffrey Hayzlett for a FREE, interactive videocast on March 7, 2017 at 1 pm EST and learn how to disruption-proof your business. I’m going to be asking you the tough questions to help you drive growth in your business

Host of C-Suite TV’s C-Suite With Jeffrey Hayzlett and Executive Perspective, Jeffrey Hayzlett, is partnering with Geniecast to provide a free videocast to the public. This educational, interactive videocast will teach business executives how to prepare for industry changes and keep their companies relevant. It will be held virtually at 1 pm EST on March 7, 2017. Participants will join from the comfort of their computers and will be able to ask Hayzlett their questions directly via two-way video. Sign up here.

During the session, Hayzlett will discuss how his career as an entrepreneur and Fortune 100 CMO taught him the importance of adapting to change and how adopting an innovative mindset can protect your company from industry disruption.

“During my Cast, I’m going to be asking you the tough questions to help you drive growth in your business. From people to process, marketing to social media, public relations to mobile marketing— I know what it takes to drive success and I’ll be sharing it on the Cast.” – Jeffrey Hayzlett, C-Suite Network Chairman

Besides hosting his own shows on C-Suite TV, Jeffrey Hayzlett is a bestselling author, leading business expert, member of the Speaker Hall of Fame and Chairman of C-Suite Network. He has been featured in media outlets such as Forbes, SUCCESS, and Mashable. Hayzlett was also a guest judge on NBC’s The Celebrity Apprentice with Donald Trump.

“Jeffrey Hayzlett is a world-renowned business expert and we are thrilled to be able to share his expertise through Geniecast. The knowledge that Hayzlett has to share is vital to companies of all sizes looking to stay relevant and maintain an innovative culture.” - Geniecast Founder and CEO, Keith Alper

The event will be hosted entirely online via Geniecast’s live, two-way, interactive video platform, accessible from any web-enabled device. Participants can converse with Jeffrey in real-time from their own computers. The event is open to the public, but space is limited.

Geniecast is the world’s first and largest marketplace of thought leaders, athletes, speakers, celebrities, consultants, facilitators and more—all available via two-way, live video broadcast. By delivering top talent via two-way video, Geniecast makes education and professional development more affordable, and gives boards and teams efficient access to subject matter experts for problem-solving, strategy sessions and more. To date, the Geniecast marketplace has thousands of programs led by “Genies” who are experts in a variety of topics, ranging from customer service and business best practices, to leadership and other trending industry topics.