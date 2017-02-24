Empire Industries LLC Recognized by Business Excellence Forum

Monday evening Empire Industries LLC was recognized by Business Excellence Forum as a top 5 finalist in four major award categories. There were over 450 companies that were judged for these awards and in the following categories: Best CEO, Best Marketing Campaign, Most Innovative Company and Best Service Based Company Over 10 Employees, Empire Industries LLC was recognized in all of them.

"We are very excited about the recognition." Steve Rozenberg, Co-Owner, said, "Being recognized by such a respected organization in multiple award categories only solidifies what Empire is doing as a company and gives us the confidence to reach our future growth goals".

For more information about Empire Industries LLC please visit our website at http://www.empireindustriesllc.com