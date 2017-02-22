The Trump administration plans to “revamp and rename” President Obama’s former Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) Working Group by changing the focus strictly to combatting Islamism and changing the group’s name to something along the lines of “Countering Radical Islamic Extremism.”

Daniel Pipes, President of the Middle East Forum, along with Chrisopher C. Hull, President of Issue Management, Inc, have crafted a comprehensive plan (available here) for a White House Commission on Radical Islam to use.

Gregg Roman, Director of Middle East Forum, is available to discuss this plan and how the new focus on Islamism diverts from the group’s agenda under the Obama administration.

The comprehensive plan recommends that the overall goal of the Commission should be to bring the American people together around a common understanding of the adversary’s nature, how it can be defeated, and specifics to accomplish this objective. The authors suggestions for the commission include:



Structure- To be successful, all its members must be selected by the president. power to subpoena documents, compel testimony, and grant immunity.

Personnel- A diverse mix of experts, elected officials, law enforcement and military officials along with Muslim reformers and victims of radical Islam should be included.

Mandate- The commission should expand on Trump’s commitment to explain the core convictions of Islamists to expose their networks, and develop new protocols for law enforcement. practices; and assess how political correctness impedes an honest appraisal of radical Islam.

Implementation- For the commission’s work to be relevant, it must coordinate with federal agencies,

