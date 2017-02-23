National Academy of Certified Care Managers Consumers can be assured that professionals who hold the CMC designation have demonstrated competence and commitment to the highest practice and ethical standards.

The National Academy of Certified Care Managers (NACCM) has revised its certification exam and eligibility requirements effective with the April 2017 testing period. NACCM, a nonprofit organization, has provided the premier certification for Care Managers since 1995.

“The Care Manager Certified (CMC) exam is periodically re-calibrated to ensure that newly certified professionals are prepared to work effectively on behalf of clients in today’s world,” says NACCM Board President Jullie Gray, MSW, LICSW, CMC. “The updated exam tests the knowledge, skills, and abilities deemed essential for the practice of care management in a wide variety of settings.”

All Care Manager Certified (CMC) Candidates must meet rigorous education, experience, and supervision requirements to qualify for the exam. This validated, standardized examination assures that Care Managers are qualified to perform the full range of care management tasks.

Consumers, employers and other professionals can be confident that working with a Certified Care Manager ensures working with a professional that demonstrates competency in:



Aging and disability issues

Community services and resources

Chronic disease management

Benefits and financial options

Legal and ethical concerns

Special needs and advocacy

Family support and conflict management

“Care management is not a licensed field,” says Gray, “so you can be assured that professionals who hold the CMC designation have demonstrated competence and commitment to the highest practice and ethical standards.”

The CMC exam test is administered by an independent testing company. To maintain certification, CMCs are required to participate in continuing education and professional development. Certification is renewed every three years.

The online application process for the April exam is open now through February 28, 2017. For complete details visit NACCM’s website at http://www.naccm.net. An exam prep course and study guide are available.

About NACCM:

The National Academy of Certified Care Managers (NACCM) is a non-profit organization that provides the Care Manager Certified (CMC) designation. NACCM’s mission is to support a high level of competence in the practice of care management through the administration of a formal certification and re-certification program. NACCM is governed by an independent board of directors and is managed by the Aging Life Care Association®. For more information, visit http://www.naccm.net.